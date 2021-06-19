

Zannat Ara Anny











Mango stuffed Kulfi

Ingredients:



Milk 1 litre

Condensed milk ¾ Cup or to taste

Cardamom powder 1 tsp

Almonds crushed 15-20 pieces

Rose water 1 tbsp

Khoya crumbled 50 gm

Recipes

Desiccated coconut 1 tsp or as required

Almonds crushed



Method:

1) In pot, add milk and bring it to boil.

2) Add condensed milk, mix well and cook until milk is reduced to half and keep stirring in between.

3) Add cardamom powder, almonds, mix well and cook for 4-5 minutes.

4) Add rose water and mix well.

4) Add khoya and mix well.

5) Let it cool down.

6) For the mango, cut off the crown and mark the seed with your knife.

7) Scoop of the seed from the mango (you can use a tong to remove the seed).

8) Place the mango on a glass or a bowl on which it can stand.

9) Add desiccated coconut and fill the kulfi mixture into the mango (makes 3-4).

10) Cover the mango with the crown and let it freeze for 10-12 hours or overnight on the glass so that the kulfi sets well in the mango.

When the kulfi sets, peel the mango skin and cut into slices.

11) Sprinkle crushed almonds & serve!







Raw Mango Rice

Recipes

Ingredients

Raw mango-3 tbsps peeled and grated

Cooked rice-3cup

Green chilies- 3

Oil -1tbsp

Mustard seeds-1tsp

Chana dal-1tbsp

4-5 fresh coriander sprigs

Turmeric powder-1/4 tsp

8-9 curry leaves

Salt to taste

Sugar -1tbsp

Raw mango slices for garnishing



Method

1. Chop green chilies.

2. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add mustard seeds, Chana dal till the gram turn brown.

3. Place cooked rice in another non-stick pan and heat.

4. Chop coriander sprigs.

5. Add turmeric powder to the pan with the mustard seeds and gram and toss. Add curry leaves, chopped green chilies, grated raw mango, salt and sugar. Mix well and add chopped coriander. Mix well.

6. Add the mango mixture to the rice and mix well.

7. Serve immediately garnished with raw mango slices. Zannat Ara Anny, a culinary artist, completed course in cooking from many reputed institutions to hone her skill. She said, "Cooking is my passion since my childhood but now-a-days that passion turned into obsession as well as profession."Mango stuffed KulfiIngredients:Milk 1 litreCondensed milk ¾ Cup or to tasteCardamom powder 1 tspAlmonds crushed 15-20 piecesRose water 1 tbspKhoya crumbled 50 gmMangoDesiccated coconut 1 tsp or as requiredAlmonds crushedMethod:1) In pot, add milk and bring it to boil.2) Add condensed milk, mix well and cook until milk is reduced to half and keep stirring in between.3) Add cardamom powder, almonds, mix well and cook for 4-5 minutes.4) Add rose water and mix well.4) Add khoya and mix well.5) Let it cool down.6) For the mango, cut off the crown and mark the seed with your knife.7) Scoop of the seed from the mango (you can use a tong to remove the seed).8) Place the mango on a glass or a bowl on which it can stand.9) Add desiccated coconut and fill the kulfi mixture into the mango (makes 3-4).10) Cover the mango with the crown and let it freeze for 10-12 hours or overnight on the glass so that the kulfi sets well in the mango.When the kulfi sets, peel the mango skin and cut into slices.11) Sprinkle crushed almonds & serve!Raw Mango RiceIngredientsRaw mango-3 tbsps peeled and gratedCooked rice-3cupGreen chilies- 3Oil -1tbspMustard seeds-1tspChana dal-1tbsp4-5 fresh coriander sprigsTurmeric powder-1/4 tsp8-9 curry leavesSalt to tasteSugar -1tbspRaw mango slices for garnishingMethod1. Chop green chilies.2. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add mustard seeds, Chana dal till the gram turn brown.3. Place cooked rice in another non-stick pan and heat.4. Chop coriander sprigs.5. Add turmeric powder to the pan with the mustard seeds and gram and toss. Add curry leaves, chopped green chilies, grated raw mango, salt and sugar. Mix well and add chopped coriander. Mix well.6. Add the mango mixture to the rice and mix well.7. Serve immediately garnished with raw mango slices.