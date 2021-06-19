Video
Home Life & Style

Recipes

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Zannat Ara Anny

Zannat Ara Anny

Zannat Ara Anny, a culinary artist, completed course in cooking from many reputed institutions to hone her skill. She said, "Cooking is my passion since my childhood but now-a-days that passion turned into obsession as well as profession."





Mango stuffed Kulfi
Ingredients:

Milk 1 litre
Condensed milk ¾ Cup or to taste
Cardamom powder 1 tsp  
Almonds crushed 15-20 pieces  
Rose water 1 tbsp
Khoya crumbled 50 gm
Mango
Desiccated coconut 1 tsp or as required
Almonds crushed

Method:
1) In pot, add milk and bring it to boil.
2) Add condensed milk, mix well and cook until milk is reduced to half and keep stirring in between.
3) Add cardamom powder, almonds, mix well and cook for 4-5 minutes.
4) Add rose water and mix well.
4) Add khoya and mix well.
5) Let it cool down.
6) For the mango, cut off the crown and mark the seed with your knife.
7) Scoop of the seed from the mango (you can use a tong to remove the seed).
8) Place the mango on a glass or a bowl on which it can stand.
9) Add desiccated coconut and fill the kulfi mixture into the mango (makes 3-4).
10) Cover the mango with the crown and let it freeze for 10-12 hours or overnight on the glass so that the kulfi sets well in the mango.
When the kulfi sets, peel the mango skin and cut into slices.
11) Sprinkle crushed almonds & serve!



Raw Mango Rice
Ingredients
Raw mango-3 tbsps peeled and grated  
Cooked rice-3cup
Green chilies- 3
Oil -1tbsp
Mustard seeds-1tsp
Chana dal-1tbsp
4-5 fresh coriander sprigs  
Turmeric powder-1/4 tsp
8-9 curry leaves
Salt to taste
Sugar -1tbsp
Raw mango slices for garnishing

Method
1. Chop green chilies.
2. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add mustard seeds, Chana dal till the gram turn brown.
3. Place cooked rice in another non-stick pan and heat.
4. Chop coriander sprigs.
5. Add turmeric powder to the pan with the mustard seeds and gram and toss. Add curry leaves, chopped green chilies, grated raw mango, salt and sugar. Mix well and add chopped coriander. Mix well.
6. Add the mango mixture to the rice and mix well.
7. Serve immediately garnished with raw mango slices.



