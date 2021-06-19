Video
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:51 PM
Home Life & Style

Father’s Day special offer @ Rang Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Life & Style Desk

Father’s Day special offer @ Rang Bangladesh

Father’s Day special offer @ Rang Bangladesh

Dad is a special person in our lives. The eternal love of the child for the father is expressed every day. The third Sunday in June is celebrated as Father's Day.
The father is like a friend to the child. Someone's father is a guide. Many people greet their father with flowers. Cards are also given as gifts in many countries. Those whose father is not alive may look at the sky and grab their father's memory invisibly.
On the occasion of Father's Day, Rang Bangladesh is giving 20 per cent discount on boys' clothes in online shopping to pay homage to all fathers. The discount will run on the 9-day online platform from June 12 to June 20.







