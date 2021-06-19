

Use Uber as you need

Now, the country is trying to bounce back and resuming many of the services so that we don't die of hunger. Amidst this situation, people have no other choice but to go out to earn their livelihood, especially the people with lower middle or lower income source. But nothing to worry, as ridesharing services like Uber are providing ample safe ride opportunities for everyone. All the vehicles are properly sanitized before and after every trip and drivers and riders wear masks while on the trip.

In time of moving on the suburbs of Dhaka and Chattogram you can use Uber Intercity.









