Use Uber as you need

Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:51 PM
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Life & Style Desk

Good things happen when you move. But for over a year our movement has been restricted due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Millions of people have already perished and only God knows how many more are to go next till the virus infection rate goes down! Situation like this hits the economy like a leech. The long term lockdown has put a toll on some people much worse than the COVID.
Now, the country is trying to bounce back and resuming many of the services so that we don't die of hunger. Amidst this situation, people have no other choice but to go out to earn their livelihood, especially the people with lower middle or lower income source. But nothing to worry, as ridesharing services like Uber are providing ample safe ride opportunities for everyone. All the vehicles are properly sanitized before and after every trip and drivers and riders wear masks while on the trip.
In time of moving on the suburbs of Dhaka and Chattogram you can use Uber Intercity.


