Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:51 PM
Comfortable t-shirt in summer

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021
Life & Style Desk

This summer, Kay Kraft has come up with a large collection of newly designed T-shirts. The design of the T-shirt, which is made of cotton and knit fabric, has been embellished with modernity through indigenous culture and print.
At this time, choose bright and white T-shirts of different colors. You can easily choose the comfortable T-shirt of your choice from Off White, White, Bottle Green, Red, Green, Maroon, Yellow, Turquoise, Gray, Paste, Magenta, Ashcolor. Large collection of comfortable, fashionable and affordable T-shirts can now be ordered from online stores and Facebook pages in addition to all Kay Kraft outlets.


