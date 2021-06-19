

Umbrella, a vital accessory during rainy season

While the fashion-savvy people are concerned about their dress up in this season, they equally think of an umbrella to match their style. So a fashionable umbrella is a requirement in life in this season.

The Bangle month of 'Ashar' is the month of rain. Rainfall is higher this month than any other. The face of the sun cannot be seen even during this month or week.

Amid summer's sweltering heat, this season does not provide relief for the restless souls. Therefore, Mother Nature brings fancy connotations for nature lovers. And in the case of poets, there is no question. In songs and poems, Bengali poets have performed Barsha-Bandana. That is why Rabindranath Tagore offered his love with the first step flower of a rainy day. To the national poet Nazrul Islam, the rain seemed like a 'fairy of rain'.

We are constantly on a mission to wear outfits that are not only stylish, but can fight against the heavy rainy season. We compromise by putting away our favorite pair of white sneakers, instead pulling out those gumboots we dread wearing. Forget about raincoats that are minimal in design and give you no option but to settle for a dull windbreaker. This rainy season, there is no life without umbrellas.

Yet, with this country's unpredictable weather, those foldable umbrellas at the drugstore counter are looking more like a temporary, rather than a long-term solution. While they do keep us dry, that doesn't mean we can't have some fun as we head out and brace the wet. It could easily become a chic addition to your look, taking it far beyond the typically boring and mundane. Here's a roundup of some of our most favorite and fashionable looks, so you can flaunt and sing in the rain.

For the people out there who love fashion and know no stopping, there is one accessory that is a must be in your wardrobe if you want to embrace the rain in style, an umbrella. Yes, an umbrella that matches your personal style.

If your major concern is to protect yourself from sun-tanning, then UV Rays blocking umbrellas are best for you. Since they are designed especially to filter UV rays before they reach you. Often, they are constructed of Solarteck fabric, which reflects UV rays and provides 50 + UV Protection Factor. Most of these are available in silver and black colors. However, some brands provide other options as well.

Having a romantic appeal to it, this transparent or see-through umbrella can be mixed and matched with any of your outfits, since they complement all. One of the best tricks about them is that you can also add some Do-It-Yourself creative art to it by stitching buttons, ribbons, flowers, or simply writing down your favorite words on the umbrella fabric. A see-through umbrella is a must-have in your accessory wardrobe for the monsoon.





