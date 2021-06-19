5 detained for trying to sneak into India

JHINAIDAH, June 18: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday detained five Bangladeshis -- three women and two children -- in Jhenaidah's Bakoshpota village while they were allegedly trying to sneak into India.

The five have been handed over to the local police, officials said on Friday. In fact, since January this year, the border guards have detained a total of 928 people for trying to illegally enter the neighbouring country.

The five detained by the BGB in Maheshpur upazila's Bakoshpota village have been identified as 65-year-old Fulmati Shil,

32-year-old Mita Shil and her nine-year-old son Joy, all residents of Satkhira's Lautara village, and Banani Mondol, 27, and her son Deb, 8, of Purbo Jhiler Danga village.

According to the BGB, attempts to illegal crossover to India have not stopped despite the closure of the international border in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh.

Bangladeshis easily sneaking into India can be attributed to a fence-less, porous land border, officials said. -UNB