Politics of vaccination

Dear Sir



It is now proven that the most effective strategy to control coronavirus is vaccination. Countries are competing for the discovery and marketing of vaccines. There is also politics with this. Pharmaceutical companies have bought vaccine formulas. Despite their capabilities, no one else is able to produce vaccines.



Taking advantage of the situation, Russia and China have allowed the supply and production of vaccines in different countries in exchange for favourable foreign policies. Many countries around the world are now ready to make vaccines, but the wait is just for technology transfer. The United States recently agreed to a temporary waiver on ticker patents. However, since the issue of patent and intellectual property waiver has been raised, the opposition has also become stronger. Britain and the European Union have taken a stand against the proposal. The Covid-19 epidemic is now an important element of world politics. China and Russia want to actively use this facility. Not only by compromising on foreign policy, but also by reorganizing the geopolitical system in their favour instead of ticking.



The need for vaccine will remain for a long time, maybe forever. Colonial politics, which began with the occupation of old geopolitical resources, has now taken shape in global vaccination politics. Policy makers also need to be careful and not to make irrational decisions.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)