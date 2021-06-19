Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Politics of vaccination

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

Dear Sir

It is now proven that the most effective strategy to control coronavirus is vaccination. Countries are competing for the discovery and marketing of vaccines. There is also politics with this. Pharmaceutical companies have bought vaccine formulas. Despite their capabilities, no one else is able to produce vaccines.

Taking advantage of the situation, Russia and China have allowed the supply and production of vaccines in different countries in exchange for favourable foreign policies. Many countries around the world are now ready to make vaccines, but the wait is just for technology transfer. The United States recently agreed to a temporary waiver on ticker patents. However, since the issue of patent and intellectual property waiver has been raised, the opposition has also become stronger. Britain and the European Union have taken a stand against the proposal. The Covid-19 epidemic is now an important element of world politics. China and Russia want to actively use this facility. Not only by compromising on foreign policy, but also by reorganizing the geopolitical system in their favour instead of ticking.

The need for vaccine will remain for a long time, maybe forever. Colonial politics, which began with the occupation of old geopolitical resources, has now taken shape in global vaccination politics. Policy makers also need to be careful and not to make irrational decisions.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Politics of vaccination
Super powers are super reckless (and foolish)
Living in the bubble of inflation
Is C-19 worsening  antimicrobial resistance in Bangladesh?
Rooftop garden:  A touch of green in urban civilization
Causes and solutions to waterlogging in Dhaka city
Installing a mobile phone tower
Censorship of Palestinians exposes flaws in social media


Latest News
One person arrested with Yaba in Kishoreganj
Lockdown in Bogura municipality from Saturday midnight
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency
3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained
27 miners killed in Peru bus accident
Iran set to announce winner of presidential election
Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident
11 die in Khulna Hospital COVID unit in 24hrs
Chuadanga reports 76 more Covid cases
Cop killed as unidentified vehicle hits bicycle in Dhanmondi
Most Read News
Lightning kills two farmers in Sirajganj
Stolen child among three found dead in three dists
Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island
Cox’s Bazar WAQF Dev body meet held
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurating Digital Media Lab
Arsenic pollution: An overview
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
‘Mother, I want to live,’ Pori Moni tells PM
Eliminating child labour
Country in alarming state as C-19 deaths keep rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft