

Rooftop garden: A touch of green in urban civilization



People are moving to city in search of livelihood. As a result, the number of factories and pollution is increasing day by day. According to a survey, empty roofs occupy 80 percent place of the city. At the same time, it increases the risk of natural disasters like earthquakes, cyclones and droughts. In this case, there is no alternative to rooftop garden to restore the balance of the environment. Researchers say that when there is a garden on the roof, the tree can absorb the excess heat of the environment and reduce the temperature by releasing water in the process of perspiration. Not only that, this hobby of rooftop gardening can be used as a means to reduce the level of carbon dioxide from the environment and produce oxygen.



Over the past few decades, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of rooftop gardens in the city to maintain the green touch at one's own home or to think of natural balance. The program 'Hridoye Mati O Manush' directed by Shykh Seraj reveals the report of thousands of tree lovers who have developed the laudable projects like rooftop farming in their homes. Many others are also being inspired in rooftop gardening after seeing them. They are getting the right instructions for gardening and caring for trees.



The government has taken the initiative to waive 10 percent holding tax to encourage rooftop gardens. Taking advantage of that, anyone can build a small rooftop garden in this leisure. As well as spending time, it can also play a role in meeting the nutritional needs of family. Tree fairs take place in different parts of the country every year. Most of the trees, sold at the fair are used to decorate the stairs, windows or roof of houses. This scenario indicates, people have become very passionate about keeping in touch of green in their homes now.



School and college-going students now spend their days with mobile, laptop and other electronic devices for doing online classes and social networking. Excess use of these devices can grow various physical and mental problems of the students, such as ophthalmic problems, irritable mood, mental exhaustion and other complications. Making a rooftop garden can keep them away from these problems. Elder members of the family can also keep themselves busy and happy by working in these gardens and produce flowers and fruits to taste a meaningful life.



In this age of mechanics, rooftop garden can give a great relief and recreation to the family members; help strengthen the family bonding in this time of social degradation. This can be helpful to remove monotony caused by long break from daily outside activities. Now is the high time for the young generation they took part to create a liveable city and a pollution-free environment.



Rooftop gardening can significantly help the future generation find its soul searching root in contact with trees, soil and nature. A 'rooftop garden' can be created not only at one's own home, but also in the workplace or in an educational institution, which may be a project to be emulated by many in the future. With the implementation of that, nature may get back to its eternal look. Thousands of rooftop gardens should be built availing this leisure time. A piece of green garden enchants the heart. Let the urban rooftops be filled with flowers and crops. Let the green spread to every soul.

The writer is a student, Department of English and Modern language, North South University, Dhaka









