

Tips to stop premature greying of hair and prevent naturally

You can find several ingredients in your kitchen that can come in handy. Here are some combinations that can help in slowing down greying:

Curry leaves and coconut oil

We all more or less know about the wonderful benefits of coconut oil - it can be an excellent conditioner and can help in re-growth of damaged hair. It provides the essential proteins needed for nourishing damaged hair. Now add to it curry leaves. The result: a highly beneficial concoction. Massage your scalp with coconut oil infused with curry leaves, which is said to be a foolproof way of maintaining dark tresses.

Tips to stop premature greying of hair and prevent naturally

2. Allow it to cool and massage your scalp with this mixture regularly.

Ribbed gourd and olive oil

Ribbed gourd is widely used to arrest premature greying.

1. Dice the gourd in small pieces and dry them out before soaking them in olive oil for three to four days.

2. Next, boil the mixture till it turns a dark black in colour.

3. Use this to massage your scalp at least twice a week.

Onion and lemon juice hair pack

Incorporate onion into your hair care regimen as it's one of the oldest remedies to prevent premature greying.

1. Mix onion and lemon juice and apply this on your scalp and hair.

2. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo.

Henna and egg hair pack

Apart from being a natural hair colourant, henna can curb premature greying too. A henna and egg hair pack, fortified by curd, can check premature greying while nourishing the hair from its roots.

Tips to stop premature greying of hair and prevent naturally

2. Add 1 tablespoon of plain yoghurt and mix well.

3. Apply this paste to cover the hair strands and roots.

4. Wash off after 30 minutes.

Black seed oil

A common condiment found in Indian kitchens, black seed or kalonji, has been found to be quite effective when it comes to preventing greying of hair before time. Black seed oil can also help in curbing hair fall and hair thinning.

1. Warm up some black seed oil and massage the hair and scalp thoroughly with it.

2. Keep it overnight and wash with shampoo.

3. Do this thrice a week.

Mustard oil

Known for its unique flavor, mustard seed oil not only helps in preparing great food but is also great for hair. Rich in antioxidants, selenium and healthy fats, mustard oil nourishes the hair giving it a natural shine and strength. The oil also helps darken the hair, hence helping to conceal the signs of premature greying of hair.

1. Mildly heat 2-3 tablespoon of organic mustard oil and massage your hair and scalp thoroughly.

2. Cover with a shower cap as it can get very sticky.

3. Wash after leaving it overnight.

Tips to stop premature greying of hair and prevent naturally

Salt and Black Tea

There's another effective home remedy.

1. Take one tablespoon of iodised table salt and mix it in a cup of strong black tea (after cooling).

2. Massage on to the scalp and hair.

3. Rest your hair for an hour or so and then wash it.

Amla juice, almond oil and lemon juice

There are myriad benefits to amla. And combined with the goodness of almond and lemon, it can stop greying to some extent. Massage your scalp every night with a tablespoon of amla juice, a bit of almond oil and a few drops of lemon juice. This can prevent greying.

Cleansing with Shikakai

Shikakai has always been considered a brilliant hair cleanser. Experts say that it can also prevent premature greying.

1. Take 4-5 Shikakai pods, grind them finely.

2. Add them to half cup of sour curd. Mix well.

3. Apply on your hair and keep it for about 15 minutes.

4. Wash thoroughly.

Rosemary and Sage

Rosemary and sage are known for treating skin and hair conditions. And together they can fight greying too.

1. Take half cups of both the herbs.

2. Boil the mixture in two cups of water for half an hour.

3. Set aside for about a couple of hours.

4. Apply the mixture on the scalp and hair and leave till it dries.

5. Wash with a mild shampoo.

6. Apply thrice a week.

What causes greying

1. Vitamin B12 deficiency: Greying of hair is caused when cells at the hair base (melanocytes) stop producing the pigment which is responsible for giving our hair its colour. To continue making the colour-producing pigment, the cells need Vitamin B12. In some cases, premature greying occurs if there's a deficiency of Vitamin B12. Research says that with the progress of your 30s, the capacity of cells to make the colour-producing pigment can weaken, resulting in greying.

2. Hydrogen peroxide: Studies also indicate that when our hair cells produce too much hydrogen peroxide (which is produced naturally by the cells), our hair can turn grey too.

3. Genetics: Experts say that premature greying of hair has a strong link with heredity. Yes, blame it on your parents and your ancestors. If your parents faced it in their early youth, high chances you'd fall prey to premature greying too.

4. Lack of nutrition: You cannot possibly get a healthy skin and shiny hair if you lack nutrition. A diet deficient in vitamins and minerals can lead to early greying. This needs to be your focus area as well.

5. Smoking: There have been studies that link smoking with premature greying. Kick the butt to stall greying.

6. Other medical conditions: Premature greying has also been linked to medical conditions such as thyroid disorders and anaemia. Premature greying of hair is a one of the common problems faced by any these days. Unsolicited greying in your 20s and early 30s can emerge as a troublesome issue to deal with. When you age, your hair follicles produce less melanin and consequently less colour. But when that happens earlier than it should, you need to address it on time.You can find several ingredients in your kitchen that can come in handy. Here are some combinations that can help in slowing down greying:Curry leaves and coconut oilWe all more or less know about the wonderful benefits of coconut oil - it can be an excellent conditioner and can help in re-growth of damaged hair. It provides the essential proteins needed for nourishing damaged hair. Now add to it curry leaves. The result: a highly beneficial concoction. Massage your scalp with coconut oil infused with curry leaves, which is said to be a foolproof way of maintaining dark tresses.1. Take a handful of curry leaves and boil it in 1 cup of coconut oil for six to eight minutes.2. Allow it to cool and massage your scalp with this mixture regularly.Ribbed gourd and olive oilRibbed gourd is widely used to arrest premature greying.1. Dice the gourd in small pieces and dry them out before soaking them in olive oil for three to four days.2. Next, boil the mixture till it turns a dark black in colour.3. Use this to massage your scalp at least twice a week.Onion and lemon juice hair packIncorporate onion into your hair care regimen as it's one of the oldest remedies to prevent premature greying.1. Mix onion and lemon juice and apply this on your scalp and hair.2. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo.Henna and egg hair packApart from being a natural hair colourant, henna can curb premature greying too. A henna and egg hair pack, fortified by curd, can check premature greying while nourishing the hair from its roots.2. Break open an egg in 2 tablespoon of henna powder.2. Add 1 tablespoon of plain yoghurt and mix well.3. Apply this paste to cover the hair strands and roots.4. Wash off after 30 minutes.Black seed oilA common condiment found in Indian kitchens, black seed or kalonji, has been found to be quite effective when it comes to preventing greying of hair before time. Black seed oil can also help in curbing hair fall and hair thinning.1. Warm up some black seed oil and massage the hair and scalp thoroughly with it.2. Keep it overnight and wash with shampoo.3. Do this thrice a week.Mustard oilKnown for its unique flavor, mustard seed oil not only helps in preparing great food but is also great for hair. Rich in antioxidants, selenium and healthy fats, mustard oil nourishes the hair giving it a natural shine and strength. The oil also helps darken the hair, hence helping to conceal the signs of premature greying of hair.1. Mildly heat 2-3 tablespoon of organic mustard oil and massage your hair and scalp thoroughly.2. Cover with a shower cap as it can get very sticky.3. Wash after leaving it overnight.4. Including mustard oil in the diet is also a good idea.Salt and Black TeaThere's another effective home remedy.1. Take one tablespoon of iodised table salt and mix it in a cup of strong black tea (after cooling).2. Massage on to the scalp and hair.3. Rest your hair for an hour or so and then wash it.Amla juice, almond oil and lemon juiceThere are myriad benefits to amla. And combined with the goodness of almond and lemon, it can stop greying to some extent. Massage your scalp every night with a tablespoon of amla juice, a bit of almond oil and a few drops of lemon juice. This can prevent greying.Cleansing with ShikakaiShikakai has always been considered a brilliant hair cleanser. Experts say that it can also prevent premature greying.1. Take 4-5 Shikakai pods, grind them finely.2. Add them to half cup of sour curd. Mix well.3. Apply on your hair and keep it for about 15 minutes.4. Wash thoroughly.Rosemary and SageRosemary and sage are known for treating skin and hair conditions. And together they can fight greying too.1. Take half cups of both the herbs.2. Boil the mixture in two cups of water for half an hour.3. Set aside for about a couple of hours.4. Apply the mixture on the scalp and hair and leave till it dries.5. Wash with a mild shampoo.6. Apply thrice a week.What causes greying1. Vitamin B12 deficiency: Greying of hair is caused when cells at the hair base (melanocytes) stop producing the pigment which is responsible for giving our hair its colour. To continue making the colour-producing pigment, the cells need Vitamin B12. In some cases, premature greying occurs if there's a deficiency of Vitamin B12. Research says that with the progress of your 30s, the capacity of cells to make the colour-producing pigment can weaken, resulting in greying.2. Hydrogen peroxide: Studies also indicate that when our hair cells produce too much hydrogen peroxide (which is produced naturally by the cells), our hair can turn grey too.3. Genetics: Experts say that premature greying of hair has a strong link with heredity. Yes, blame it on your parents and your ancestors. If your parents faced it in their early youth, high chances you'd fall prey to premature greying too.4. Lack of nutrition: You cannot possibly get a healthy skin and shiny hair if you lack nutrition. A diet deficient in vitamins and minerals can lead to early greying. This needs to be your focus area as well.5. Smoking: There have been studies that link smoking with premature greying. Kick the butt to stall greying.6. Other medical conditions: Premature greying has also been linked to medical conditions such as thyroid disorders and anaemia.