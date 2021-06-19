

World Refugee Day to be observed through art work of Rohingya women

After suffering life-threatening situations, she, her mother, and sister arrived in Bangladesh. While passing through the forest and mountains on her way out of the nation, she came across a few bodies. Though she is alive, her friends are not, and she, like her husband, has no idea how they killed her. Dildar is still unsure whether or not her spouse is alive.

She was traumatized as a result she was not able to speak with family members and other relatives for the first six month of her arrival in Bangladesh. Having this horrible experience she is designing inspirational community murals along with other community teaching Rohingya artists inside camp 4.

She is leading the idea development of the mural along with other male artists. She has been working with a New York based community art organization called Artolution for last three years. She is working as a female lead artist now.

Artolution helped to grow a 30 community artist's team inside the camp and host community. Including Dildar there are artists who have different individual stories. They are designing a community based Canvas mural based on the World refugee day theme. Together we heal, learn and shine - aimed at people belonging to all faiths, all over the world working together to welcome stateless persons, displaced people, refugees and others who have been forced to flee their homes.

Dildar says '' This day is a huge matter for us, especially the people like us who are living in a tangy space. We are developing a mural where we show unity and our feelings to the world. In this mural you will find a round globe where a group of refugees standing holding each other's hands. You will get the message we want to share to the world.

She said, "I love to draw and do art with kids. Here inside the rohingya camp Children do not have proper space to play and entertain themselves. When they get a chance to draw they feel they are getting their motherland."

Here almost 20 Rohingya artists develop this community canvas Mural to celebrate upcoming world refugee day. Ahead to world refugee day Artolution Bangladesh Country Manager S M Suza Uddin says '' We believe if there is human there is art. Art working is a voice of them. It also works to heal from trauma. We are supporting them to develop their own ideas. We not only work inside the camp but also work with the host community. Through our different Donors like UNICEF, UNFPA, UNHCR we are made a team of 30 community artists who are working on different current issues and also show their cultural presence through their drawing.













