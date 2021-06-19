

Budget for women empowerment and child welfare increased

In the last fiscal year, the budget in this sector was Tk. 3,860 crore. The growing amount indicated government's importance on this sector.

Women empowerment and child welfare have been the key issue over the years.

During his budget speech, Kamal said, due to timely implementation of policies and strategies under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been a role model in women's empowerment and development. 'The government is committed to empower women in the political, economic and social spheres. We are also committed to the elimination of gender inequality and the establishment of children's rights through the implementation of all plans, implementation of various activities in line with the National Women's Development Policy 2011 and integrating them into the mainstream of overall development," he said.

In line with the 8th Five-Year Plan, infrastructure development and communication services for women are being enhanced and institutional capacity is being strengthened to ensure women's capacity, economic participation and benefits, and opportunity for raising their voice and representation.

"We are always striving to ensure protection of women and children from any kind of violence," he said, adding that the government is implementing an incentive package for women to enable them to address the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery.

"We are providing maternity allowances and working and lactating mother allowances to meet the health and nutritional needs of poor pregnant women in rural and urban areas and ensure complete development of the child, and we are running micro-credit activities to ensure self-employment of women. The government has been implementing activities under the Multi-sectoral Program for Prevention of Violence against Women."

In addition, One-Stop Crisis Centers for women and children victims of violence in divisional districts and medical college hospitals in 6 districts have been set up. A total of 67 One-Stop Crisis Cells including 47 in district sadar hospitals and 20 in upazila health complexes has been established. Besides, instant support is being provided through the mobile app 'Joy'. A piece of legislation called the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children (Amendment) Act 2020 has been enacted.

The Child Daycare Act 2021 has been drafted and awaits enactment. We are establishing daycare centres for children, expanding child development centres for extremely poor and marginalised children and implementing projects on employment generation for destitute and helpless women in the southern districts of the country. We have planned to eliminate child marriage for children under the age of 15 by 2021. Steps have been taken to make less educated, poor and helpless women self-reliant by providing income generating training and IT training. Projects for the establishment of Community Nursing Degree College for Women in Dhaka, and the 'Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs to Gain Economic Empowerment at the Grassroots Level' are in progress.

"We will continue this pace of development by implementing all these activities and ensuring the prevention of violence against women, workplace safety for women and their overall socio-economic development."













