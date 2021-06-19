Video
Countryside

148 people die of corona at RMCH in 15 days

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 18: A total of 148 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 15 days.
Of the total deceased, 56 are from Rajshahi and 69 from Chapainawabganj          districts.
Twelve more people died at the unit in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani said the surge in the cases and deaths from Covid-19 increased after the Eid-ul-Fitr.
Of the deceased, 88 were Covid-19 positive while others had been suffering with its symptoms.
In the last 24 hours, 58 patients were admitted at the unit and 43 were released.



