Gaibandha ward brought under full sanitation coverage



Gidari Union Ward-8 in Sadar Upazila of Gaibandha has been brought under cent per cent sanitation coverage. The photo shows crests being given as recognition on Thursday. photo: observer

This was disclosed by the officials at a function held on the premises of Pocharkura Government Primary School of the union at noon.

Sadar Upazila Social Service Officer Md. Nasiruddin Palash addressed the function as chief guest and Acting Upazila Primary Education Officer Anju Ara Golenur Begum was present as special guest while local UP Chairman Harun-or Rashid alias Idu Miah presided over the programme. Project Coordinator Hasina Parvin was the moderator.

Official sources said, with the financial support of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australia, SKS Foundation, a local non-government organisation, in partnership with World Vision Bangladesh has been implementing the Shomota (Strengthening Gender Equality and Social Inclusion in Wash in Bangladesh) project at the union since 2019 while Centre for Disability Development (CDD), Bangladesh is providing technical assistance.

The officials and employees of the project started motivating the people of the union to wash hands with soap. The people of the union learned from the project officials about how to wash hands with soap to get rid of the diseases including ongoing coronavirus.

The project officials also discussed the negative impact of open defecation. At one stage, the organisation took decision to declare the 8 number ward of the union as 100 per cent hand washing and open defecation free (ODF) ward.

Accordingly, the ward was formally declared as cent per cent hand washing which is suitable for all and ODF free ward.

Later the chairman of the union and some other people of the ward were given crests as recognition to their work.







GAIBANDHA, June 18: A ward of Gidari Union under Sadar Upazila has been brought under hand-washing activity which is suitable for cent per cent sanitation coverage.This was disclosed by the officials at a function held on the premises of Pocharkura Government Primary School of the union at noon.Sadar Upazila Social Service Officer Md. Nasiruddin Palash addressed the function as chief guest and Acting Upazila Primary Education Officer Anju Ara Golenur Begum was present as special guest while local UP Chairman Harun-or Rashid alias Idu Miah presided over the programme. Project Coordinator Hasina Parvin was the moderator.Official sources said, with the financial support of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australia, SKS Foundation, a local non-government organisation, in partnership with World Vision Bangladesh has been implementing the Shomota (Strengthening Gender Equality and Social Inclusion in Wash in Bangladesh) project at the union since 2019 while Centre for Disability Development (CDD), Bangladesh is providing technical assistance.The officials and employees of the project started motivating the people of the union to wash hands with soap. The people of the union learned from the project officials about how to wash hands with soap to get rid of the diseases including ongoing coronavirus.The project officials also discussed the negative impact of open defecation. At one stage, the organisation took decision to declare the 8 number ward of the union as 100 per cent hand washing and open defecation free (ODF) ward.Accordingly, the ward was formally declared as cent per cent hand washing which is suitable for all and ODF free ward.Later the chairman of the union and some other people of the ward were given crests as recognition to their work.