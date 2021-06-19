Eight fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, June 18: A mobile court here on Thursday fined eight people for illegally lifting sands from the Jamuna River using dredgers in the district.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Masudur Rahman conducted a drive at Enayetpur in Chauhali Upazila in the afternoon and detailed eight persons for illegally lifting sands from the river.

Later, the mobile court fined them Tk 50,000 each.

They got released after paying the fine money, said source in the mobile court.

Sirajganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farooque Ahmed said there is no sand quarry in Enayetpur. But, sands were being lifted from the river illegally.

Necessary action has been taken to stop the sand lifting, the DC added.







