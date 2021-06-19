|
Mentally-disabled man crushed under train in Sirajganj
SIRAJGANJ, June 18: A man was crushed under a train in Raipur Station area of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Anisar Rahman, 35, son of Abdul Quddus Mandol, a resident of Jhaoil Dakshinpara Village in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district.
The deceased's family sources said Anisar Rahman was a mentally-imbalanced man.
However, a train crushed him near Jhaoil Over Bridge in Raipur Station area at night.
Being informed, police recovered his body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.