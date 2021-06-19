Eight nabbed with drugs in five districts

Eight people including a woman have been detained with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Naogaon, Joypurhat, Bogura, Kishoreganj and Netrakona, recently.

NAOGAON: Police detained a young man along with 50 grams of hemp from Niamatpur Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Farhad Hossain Chhoton, 27, a resident of Amritapur Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Niamatpur Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Amritapur area in the evening and arrested him with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Niamatpur PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Detective Branch (DB) police detained a man along with 500 Yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Detained Nurul Islam, 41, is a resident of Aramnagar area under Joypurhat municipality.

On information, a team of DB police, led by Sub-Inspector Amirul Islam, conducted a drive in Batar Mor area in the district town and detained him along with the drugs.

A drug case was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection.

BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with a hemp tree from Shibganj Upazila in the district on Monday evening.

The arrested person is Faruq, 50, son of Abu Bakkar, a resident of Amjani Dakshin Para Village in the upazila.

Shibganj PS OC Sirajul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Amjani Dakshin Para area in the evening and arrested him along with a hemp tree weighted 28kg.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Shibganj PS, the arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 2kg of hemp in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Md Jamal, 42, son of late Dulu Mia alias Fulu Newaz, a resident of Kagarchar Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in South Khama area of the upazila at night and arrested him with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Pakundia PS in this connection, the official added.

NETRAKONA: Four people including a woman were detained along with drugs in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The detained persons are Saikul, 40, Tuhin, 33, Rakib, 30, and Manwara Khatun, 55.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in a house under Sadar Union in the morning and detained them with 69 yaba tablets and 250 grams of hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Purbadhala PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Purbadhala PS OC Muhammad Shibirur Islam confirmed the matter.







