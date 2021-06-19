Land Service Week on at Koyra

KOYRA, KHULNA, June 18: Land Service Week has been opened in Koyra Upazila of the district on Tuesday at 11am.

It was inaugurated under the theme 'Land Services Digital, Changing Days' by Koyra Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam as chief guest.

The inaugural function was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Animesh Biswas.

All data entry activities including land development tax payment will be done online.

All landowners will be able to pay land development tax digitally by submitting necessary information to the Union Land Office.



