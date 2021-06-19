Video
3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home Countryside

Covid-19: 15 more die, 373 more infected in five districts

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Our Correspondents

A total of 15 more people died of coronavirus and 373 more have been infected with the virus in five districts- Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Chuadanga, Kurigram and Laxmipur, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said six people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours tested positive for the virus while others had been suffering with its symptoms.
Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj, three from Naogaon and two from Natore districts.
Currently, some 349 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 309 beds in the corona ward, the RMCH director added.
DINAJPUR: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 147 here.
Of the total deceased, 74 people were from Sadar Upazila
Meanwhile, some 275 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.
Dinajpur Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abdul Quddus confirmed the information at around 3:30pm on Thursday.
The CS said a total of 744 samples were sent to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours where 275 people found positive for the virus.
The health department sources said a total of 46,616 samples have, so far, been collected in the district for test.
However, there are a total of 845 virus infected patients in the district.  
Of them, 574 are in Sadar, 68 in Birampur, 32 in Hakimpur, 39 in Parbatipur, 31 in Fulbari, 18 in Chirirbandar, 16 in Bochaganj, 15 in Birganj, 13 in Biral, 13 in Nawabganj, three in Ghoraghat and Khansama each, and six in Kaharol upazilas.
So far, 144 people died of the virus in the district.
Of the deceased, 71 were from Sadar Upazila.
CHUADANGA: Some 43 more people have contacted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 67.19 per cent.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 2,447 here.
Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information at around 9pm on Thursday.
Of the newly infected people, 19 are in Sadar, 12 in Alamdanga, six in Damurhuda and six in Jibannagar upazilas.
A total of 64 samples were sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours and the result came in hand at night where 43 people were found positive for the virus.
Among the total infected, 40 are now undergoing treatment in an isolation unit of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.
So far, a total of 1,931 patients have been recovered from the virus while 74 died of it in the district.
 It is mentionable that the first coronavirus case was reported in the district on March 19, 2020.
KURIGRAM: Some 37 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 42.52 per cent.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,412 in the district.
Kurigram CS Dr Habibur Rahman confirmed the information on Friday.
He said a total of 87 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where 37 found positive for the virus.
A total 27 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district, the CS added.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Some 18 more people have contracted corona virus in Raipur Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.
Of the newly infected, there are Raipur Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Mamunur Rashid and Charpata Union Unit Awami League General Seceraty Habib Juwen.
Laxmipur CS D A Gaffar confirmed the information on Thursday.


