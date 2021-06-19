Video
Home Countryside

Farmers frustrated over low prices of brinjal

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 18: Birinjal growers in the district are frustrated for poor prices of their produce.
According to field sources, brinjal was cultivated widely in the district because of good market demand.
Growers in Puthia Upazila of the district brought huge lands under the brinjal cultivation. But now, they are experiencing a demand-fall situation. Trading sources said, local markets are experiencing thin presence of buyers.
At present, per maund brinjal is being sold at Tk 300 to Tk 450 at wholesale rate. Growers are incurring irrecoverable losses.
According sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension in the upazila, different varieties of brinjal
 were cultivated on around 550 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila, which is 100 ha higher than last year's.
Varieties like Tal, Charki, China, and local Lakshikul variety were mostly cultivated.
Grower Taimur Rahman said, "I have been cultivating brinjal on one bigha in the last few years. Last year, I earned about Tk 2 lakh  excluding the cultivation cost. This year, I have farmed two bighas at about Tk 16,000-17,000 per bigha." Trader Jamir Hossain in Shibpurhat warehouse said due to the lockdown restrictions small traders are not able to come here like before.


