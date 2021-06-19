Educational institutions turn dirty at Char Fasson



Dirty ground of Ebajpur Hazi Khalilur Rahman Government Primary School at Char Fasson. photo: observer

According to field sources, floors of these institutions have become plastered with dusts; their verandas are used for repairing fishing nets, while their play grounds are used as grazing fields by local influential people.

A total of 1, 22,806 students are enrolled in these institutions. But due to remaining closing for the last 14 months amid corona, most of them have shifted to different income-oriented activities; and some of them have got dropped out.

A recent visit to a number of unions found spiders' nests in these education institutions; benches have got to be dust-plastered; palm seeds were seen in some school rooms.

Besides, coastal fishers were seen repairing their nets on verandas. On some school grounds, cow, goat and buffalo were seen grazing.

Authorities of these institutions said, students are not coming to play even; taking this advantage, some local influentials are using these grounds as grazing fields.

They mentioned, the institutions are not cleansed despite the administrative instruction. Though teachers and employees were asked to go to their respective institutions, they are not complying; rather they have just gone to upazila Sadar for drawing salaries.

If the institutions are not cleansed before opening, students will have to suffer, they added.

President of Nagorik Forum Abu Siddik said, students have become addicted to mobile phone and games. Some teenagers have turned mentally upset. Due to guardian level apathy, teen gangs have grown up in some areas of the municipal town; smoking and quarrel are on the rise.

According to field sources, lives of many girl students have turned dark; early marriage among girl students is on the rise.

At least 150 girl students have been married in Char Fasson, the sources informed.

Upazila secondary academic supervisor said, assignments are going on in 12 colleges, 70 madrasas and 78 secondary schools in the upazila. Besides, online classes are continuing.

Primary Education Officer Trishito Kumar said, primary students are doing home works; there is no infrastructure problem in the primary schools. Teachers are keeping clean all 113 primary schools, he claimed.







