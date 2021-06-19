Video
Saturday, 19 June, 2021
Home Countryside

Workshop on water acts held in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, June 18: A day-long workshop on water acts was held in the district on Thursday.
It was organised in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office.
Senior Secretary of Water Resources Ministry Kabir-Bin-Anwar virtually attended the meeting as chief guest.  DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain chaired it.
Md Delawar Hossain, director general (DG) of Water Resources Planning Organisation and Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Saiful Hasan Badal were present as special guests. Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad Rebeka Khan was also   present.
The workshop was arranged in order to strengthen the district level water management committee and upazila committee for making awareness among people about safe water and polluted water, ensuring good governance of the water department and the delta plan.
The speakers suggested enforcing the 2013 Act for proper management of industrial and agricultural water, if necessary.


