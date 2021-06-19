Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home Countryside

42 sea fishers get rice at Dumuria

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, June 18: A total of 42 sea-bound fishermen of Kharnia Union in Dumuria Upazila of the district got 56 kg of rice each on Tuesday       morning.
At 11am, the rice assistance was given in front of the union office in the upazila.
All types of fishing activities have been suspend for 65 days beginning from May 20 to July 23. The 65-day fishing ban has been imposed by the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry. The rice allocation has been made in order to rehabilitate the sea-going fishers during the period.  
The distribution function was attended, among others, by Kharnia Union Chairman Sheikh Didar Hossain Didar, Secretary Kamrul Hasan, and Toyobur Rahman.
Union Members  Parul Begum, Yasmin Aktar, Sheikh Abdul Hannan, Sheikh Rabiul Islam, Sheikh Moahsin Hosain, Molla Abul Kashem, Mola Mujibur Rahman, Hazrat Ali, Sardar Shahidul Islam, Assistant Fisheries  Officer Md Abdus Salam Biswas were also present at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
148 people die of corona at RMCH in 15 days
Gaibandha ward brought under full sanitation coverage
Eight fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj
Mentally-disabled man crushed under train in Sirajganj
Eight nabbed with drugs in five districts
Land Service Week on at Koyra
Covid-19: 15 more die, 373 more infected in five districts
Farmers frustrated over low prices of brinjal


Latest News
Lockdown in Bogura municipality from Saturday midnight
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency
3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained
27 miners killed in Peru bus accident
Iran set to announce winner of presidential election
Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident
11 die in Khulna Hospital COVID unit in 24hrs
Chuadanga reports 76 more Covid cases
Cop killed as unidentified vehicle hits bicycle in Dhanmondi
Country starts administering Sinopharm's vaccine
Most Read News
Lightning kills two farmers in Sirajganj
Stolen child among three found dead in three dists
Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island
Cox’s Bazar WAQF Dev body meet held
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurating Digital Media Lab
Arsenic pollution: An overview
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
‘Mother, I want to live,’ Pori Moni tells PM
Eliminating child labour
Country in alarming state as C-19 deaths keep rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft