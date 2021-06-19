42 sea fishers get rice at Dumuria

DUMURIA, KHULNA, June 18: A total of 42 sea-bound fishermen of Kharnia Union in Dumuria Upazila of the district got 56 kg of rice each on Tuesday morning.

At 11am, the rice assistance was given in front of the union office in the upazila.

All types of fishing activities have been suspend for 65 days beginning from May 20 to July 23. The 65-day fishing ban has been imposed by the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry. The rice allocation has been made in order to rehabilitate the sea-going fishers during the period.

The distribution function was attended, among others, by Kharnia Union Chairman Sheikh Didar Hossain Didar, Secretary Kamrul Hasan, and Toyobur Rahman.

Union Members Parul Begum, Yasmin Aktar, Sheikh Abdul Hannan, Sheikh Rabiul Islam, Sheikh Moahsin Hosain, Molla Abul Kashem, Mola Mujibur Rahman, Hazrat Ali, Sardar Shahidul Islam, Assistant Fisheries Officer Md Abdus Salam Biswas were also present at that time.






