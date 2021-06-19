7 people electrocuted in five districts

Seven people including two schoolboys and an elderly man were electrocuted in separate incidents in five districts- Bagerhat, Rajshahi, Bogura, Patuakhali and Munshiganj.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Bayezid Hawlader, 18, son of Delwar Hossain Hawlader, a resident of Bashbaria Village under Balai Bulia Union in the upazila. He was a student of Rajoir Nechharia Fazil Madrasa in the upazila.

Local sources said Bayezid came in contact with a live electric wire while switching on a water pump in the house at around 4pm, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Morrelganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Mufti Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Three people including schoolboy were electrocuted in separate incidents in Bagha and Mohanpur upazilas of the district in three days.

A farmer was electrocuted in Bagha Upazila on Tuesday night.

Deceased Abdur Razzak, 48, son of late Alim Uddin, was a resident of Dhandah Binimoy Para Village under Bausha Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdur Razzak came in contact with a live electric wire at his home at around 8pm while repairing ceiling fan, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Sharmin Akhter confirmed the incident.

In another incident, a construction worker was electrocuted in the upazila on Sunday morning.

Deceased Mehedi Hasan Apu, 19, was the son of Nizam Uddin, a resident of Bakna Village in Lalpur Upazila of Natore District.

Local sources said Mehedi came in contact with a live electric wire while working in a construction site in Bengari Village of Bagha Upazila in the morning, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a schoolboy was electrocuted in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Gifari Hossain, 12, was the son of Abdul Azizul Islam of Mohanpur Village in the upazila.

Witnesses said, Gifari came in contact with a live electric wire while flying a kite and was injured.

In a critical condition, he was taken to Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Mohanpur PS OC Touhidul Islam confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Siam Babu was the son of Dulal Talukdar, a resident of Ulurchapar Village in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Chhatiani Rokeya Obedul Haque High School in the area.

Local sources said Siam came in contact with a live electric wire in the area in the evening, which left him critically injured.

Later, he died on the way to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex.

Dhunat PS OC Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A college student was electrocuted in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Monir Hawlader, 19, was an intermediate first year student at Kuakata Khanabad Degree College. He was the son of Alamgir Hawlader, a resident of Natunpara Village under Dhulasar Union in the upazila.

Locals said Monir came in contact with a live electric wire, while fixing an electric motor in Tila area under the union, and was injured.

He was rescued and taken to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Regarding the matter, Mohipur PS OC Md Moniruzzaman said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

MUNSHIGANJ: An elderly man was electrocuted in Tongibari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Mostafa Bepari, 65, was a resident of Chathatipara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Mostafa came in contact with a live electric wire while cutting grass in the area in the evening, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Tongibari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Medical Officer of the health complex Kazi Sonia confirmed the incident.







