Three people murdered in 3 dists

Three people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Gaibandha, Laxmipur and Khulna, in three days.

GAIBANDHA: A man was stabbed to death over a trifling matter in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Angry mob on Friday morning vandalised and torched the house of a murder suspect in the upazila following the incident.

The deceased was identified as Rokon Sarder, 35, son of Abdur Rouf Sarder, a resident of Bhagabanpur Village in Sadar Upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Ramchandrapur Union Parishad Member Ashikuzzaman and Union Awami League President Zahidul Islam went to Balua Bazar to talk to drug addict Sohel Mia and some others on Thursday night.

At one stage of conversation, Sohel along with his brothers attacked on Ashikuzzaman.

Ashik's uncles Zillur Rahman and Rokon Sardar also came under attack as they rushed to rescue their nephew.

However, Rokon was stabbed to death on the spot and Zillur received stab injuries.

The injured was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

Angered by the incident, locals vandalised Sohel's house and then torched it at around 8am on Friday.

On information, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

A police hunt is going on to nab the accused.

LAXMIPUR: A farmer has been beaten to death by his rivals over land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Abdus Shahid, 40, son of Hashem Molla, was a resident of Pashchim Char Ramani Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said a group of 10 to 12 people led by the nephew of local Union Parishad Chairman Abu Yusuf Md Soyal attacked on Abdus Shahid and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured.

After searching him, the family members found him lying in a jungle in critical condition and rushed Abdus Shahid to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was, later, shifted to a hospital in Noakhali, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Faruq Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A woman was allegedly killed by her former husband in Dumuria Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Parvin Begum, 35. She along with her two children lived in a rented house adjacent to Dumuria Mahila College.

Local and police sources said Parvin got married with Liton of Aitala Village eight to 10 years ago. It was her second marriage. One month back, she divorced him.

Since then, Liton asked her several times to marry him again, but she denied the proposal. On the day, being furious, in her house, Liton beat her up mercilessly on her head and on other body parts with a wood, leaving her severely injured.

She was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Dumuria PS Md Obaidur Rahman said, accusing Liton, Parvin's family filed a case.





