Sexagenarian man found dead at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, June 18: Police recovered the body of a sexagenarian man from a jute field in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Samad Khan, 68, son of late Osman Goni, a resident of Dakshin Mridhapara Village under Bonpara Municipality in the upazila. He was a tea stall owner in the area.

Police sources said Samad went out of the house on Wednesday afternoon following a family dispute with his daughter-in-law.

Later, locals spotted his body at a jute field in the area on Thursday afternoon and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bonpara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Rashedul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death will be known after getting autopsy report.







