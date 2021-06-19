Video
Bangla
Saturday, 19 June, 2021
Book Review

ATOSHEER SCHOOL (Atoshee’s School)

Milu Shams

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Reviewed by Ataturk Kamal Pasha

Infancy period or childhood is such an enchanting period of life that charms everyone when he recalls it looking behind. Milu Shams also looked behind and narrated her days that she left behind through a third person Atoshee in her Atosheer School (Atoshee's School).

ATOSHEER SCHOOL (Atoshee’s School)

ATOSHEER SCHOOL (Atoshee’s School)

It's not only she who did it, Maxim Gorky also narrated 'My infancy period', Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Kabir Chowdhury, Hasnat Abdul Hye also wrote books relating to their childhood period. But here in this Atosheer School some drops of pearls rolled on sea shores nicely, some dews of autumn fell in an enchanting heart, some early dawn birds flew on greeneries, some cluster of stars gathered far to make galaxies as the writer of 90's Milu Shams writes, "Sometimes, Christian missionary members used to visit our school at the half-day end to preach Christian religion. After the end of half day periods, they used to show life history of Jesus Christ on VCR.

Those were on short films. They distributed booklets among us on life of Christ free. Their residents were far from our school which was by the bank of river.

House of Atoshee was far from the riverbank. Some night heavy winds flew by the bank of the river with huge sounds in moon-lit-nights. Trees were dancing at that time and were lean down almost near ground and again became standing. In these moon-lit-nights mama and other co-neighbours walked to the bank. Sometimes Atoshee and others used to play handkerchief hide and theft game there. In the winter, on one side of the river there raised sandy land where arrived the snake charmers' families with their boats.

The whole winter season they stayed there. Atoshee noticed their manner of maintaining household lives acutely. They performed a different family life on boats with their kids. They easily opened their breast in presence of others and fed milk to their babies. They used to scratch their random bushy dirty hair full of lice with two hands. One used to haunt louse on other's head. They performed their cooking, eating and slept on boats. . . .  . . . Atoshee has seen the devastating face of the river in the rainy season. The place she has seen the previous evening was nowhere in the next morning." (Page-78).

In the last page Milu Shams narrates in this way, "Atoshee astonishes when she looks behind her past days. How faster those days ran away! If she sees those days like one page after another of a story book diving in her inward eyes she becomes surprise. If she looks behind, the days of her infancy period and childhood at once flashes glittering in front her mind's eye thrashing away all present views. Does it happen to everyone! Atoshee don't know it." (Pafe-82).

In very plain language and with simple sentence this great work is arrayed which extends the readers curiosity and even thrust to finish this book if one start to read. Once again, it is essential to acknowledge the writer, who wrote this book without any fame, as the writer illustrated the scenario of the past days milieu and society. The cover page is very majestic one and the interior decoration is also eye-catching for which the Creative Dhaka Publication owes great honour.










« PreviousNext »

