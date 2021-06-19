Video
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:47 PM
Home Foreign News

Courts cannot appoint PM: Oli defends house dissolution

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

KATHMANDU, June 18: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday defended his government's controversial decision to dissolve the House of Representatives and told the Supreme Court that it is not up to the judiciary to appoint a premier as it cannot undertake the legislative and the executive functions of the state, according to a media report.
President Bidya Devi Bhandari, at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, dissolved the House for the second time in five months on May 22 and announced snap elections on November 12 and November 19.
Prime Minister Oli is heading a minority government after losing a trust vote in the House.
In his written response to the Supreme Court, Oli said that it is not up to the judiciary to appoint a Prime Minister as it cannot undertake the legislative and the executive functions of the state.    -PTI



