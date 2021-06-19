Kim ready for ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with US

SEOUL, June 18: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country must prepare for both "dialogue and confrontation" with the United States, but with a particular emphasis on the latter as Pyongyang probes for any US policy shift under President Joe Biden.

It was Kim's first reaction to the Biden administration's recent review of its North Korean strategy that promised a "practical, calibrated approach" -- including diplomatic efforts -- to persuade Pyongyang into giving up its nuclear and missile programme.

Since Biden's election, the two countries have adopted something of a strategic wait-and-see attitude following the diplomatic roller-coaster ride under Donald Trump that produced three historic summits with Kim but no agreement on dismantling the North's nuclear arsenal.




