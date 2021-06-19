Video
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:47 PM
latest 3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home Foreign News

Kim ready for ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with US

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

SEOUL, June 18: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country must prepare for both "dialogue and confrontation" with the United States, but with a particular emphasis on the latter as Pyongyang probes for any US policy shift under President Joe Biden.
It was Kim's first reaction to the Biden administration's recent review of its North Korean strategy that promised a "practical, calibrated approach" -- including diplomatic efforts -- to persuade Pyongyang into giving up its nuclear and missile programme.
Since Biden's election, the two countries have adopted something of a strategic wait-and-see attitude following the diplomatic roller-coaster ride under Donald Trump that produced three historic summits with Kim but no agreement on dismantling the North's nuclear arsenal.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

