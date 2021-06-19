Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home Foreign News

Hong Kong democracy paper defiant as executives charged under security law

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

HONG KONG, June 18: Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper hit the stands Friday a day after police raided its newsroom, with an extra-large print run and a characteristic message of defiance emblazoned on its front that read: "We must press on".
The bold stance came as police formally charged two of the newspaper's executives under a sweeping new security law that cracks down on dissent in the international business and media hub.
The tabloid and its jailed owner Jimmy Lai have long been a thorn in Beijing's side with unapologetic support for the city's pro-democracy movement and scathing criticism of China's authoritarian leaders.
Those same leaders are now determined to see it silenced. More than 500 police officers raided the paper's newsroom on Thursday in an operation that authorities said was sparked by articles that allegedly appealed for sanctions against China.
It was the first time the political views and opinion published in Hong Kong media outlet have triggered the broadly-worded national security law.
Five executives, including chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung, were detained on charges of colluding with foreign forces to undermine China's national security. Both Law and Cheung were charged on Friday.
Most of those charged under the law are denied bail and will spend months behind bars before going to trial.
Staff returned to a newsroom gutted of many computers and hardrives which had been carted away in police evidence bags.
But they pushed on throughout the night to get the next day's edition out, as they have for the last 26 years.
This time, they were surrounded by a gaggle of reporters from rival outlets documenting the seemingly inexorable decline of media freedoms in their city, an international media hub. Editors settled on a simple front page featuring pictures of the five arrested executives with a headline that detailed the raid.
But below the fold, in a bold yellow font, they printed "We must press on", words the paper said Cheung told staff as he was led away by police in handcuffs.
The company opted for a print run of 500,000 copies -- far beyond its current daily circulation of around 80,000 -- hoping Hong Kongers might snap up the historic edition. In the working class district of Mongkok, dozens of residents queued in the early morning hours for the first edition.
"Usually we sell around 60 copies but tonight, we just sold 1,800," the owner of one newsstand, who did not give his name, told AFP. "Now it is all sold out."
A 40-year-old product developer, who gave only her first name Polly, said she bought ten copies.
"For many years we enjoyed the freedom of press and we were able to say anything," she told AFP.
"But just within one year it's all different, it has deteriorated so much and everything is happening so quickly," she added. Another customer, 45-year-old Steven Chow, snapped up three copies.
"There is no perfect media, but it (Apple Daily) is a unique voice in Hong Kong," he said.
"You may not like it, but I think you need to let them have their voice and survive, it is important."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Courts cannot appoint PM: Oli defends house dissolution
Kim ready for ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with US
UK PM Johnson’s party loses out at election
Hong Kong democracy paper defiant as executives charged under security law
Apple Daily Chief Operations Officer Chow Tat Kuen
Global displacement from war, crises doubles in a decade: UN
Members of the Israeli security detail a Palestinian man forces in front of the Dome
Ebrahim Raisi set to win Iran presidency


Latest News
Lockdown in Bogura municipality from Saturday midnight
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency
3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained
27 miners killed in Peru bus accident
Iran set to announce winner of presidential election
Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident
11 die in Khulna Hospital COVID unit in 24hrs
Chuadanga reports 76 more Covid cases
Cop killed as unidentified vehicle hits bicycle in Dhanmondi
Country starts administering Sinopharm's vaccine
Most Read News
Lightning kills two farmers in Sirajganj
Stolen child among three found dead in three dists
Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island
Cox’s Bazar WAQF Dev body meet held
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurating Digital Media Lab
Arsenic pollution: An overview
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
‘Mother, I want to live,’ Pori Moni tells PM
Eliminating child labour
Country in alarming state as C-19 deaths keep rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft