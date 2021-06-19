Video
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:46 PM
Home Literature

Twin Mini-sagas by

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Moinul Abedin

Letter
The window of theforlornflat, wakes up with a pale light after each sunset.
The poet invokes jokingly:
"Not sure whether you are jinn or human,
We are your fan!"
Next morning his daughter found a letter under the cage of her budgies:
"You summoned?We are here today."


Fright
The masked man slunk the neighborhood with a knife.
Everyone raised their hands overhead trembling.
"Did you see the rooster? He ran away while I was about to slaughter."
Everyone heaved a sigh of relief. One of them coughs.
The masked man scampered. He is scared of someone who coughs.

Moinul Abedin is English teacher, DPS STS Dhaka



