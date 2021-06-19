|
In Search of Happiness
|
It's summer,
The whole city is restless in the heat.
There are some pigeons flying joyfully
on an old building's roof on Bangshal Road.
Some of them are turning round and round
with pleasure
A few of them are gossiping on the other side,
near the cornice
Some of them are fluttering their wings to remove
the morning fog
There is no sign of pain and tension on their faces,
as if they are always happy, always cherished
Surprisingly, a slice of unhappiness
peeps through the windows,
marking no happiness in the life of the residents,
Even, no happiness at the Bazaar, at the workplace,
But everyone searches for happiness
All of us need happiness around the world
The poet lives in Toronto, Canada