



In Search of Happiness

The whole city is restless in the heat.

There are some pigeons flying joyfully

on an old building's roof on Bangshal Road.

Some of them are turning round and round

with pleasure

A few of them are gossiping on the other side,

near the cornice

Some of them are fluttering their wings to remove

the morning fog

There is no sign of pain and tension on their faces,

as if they are always happy, always cherished

Surprisingly, a slice of unhappiness

peeps through the windows,

marking no happiness in the life of the residents,

Even, no happiness at the Bazaar, at the workplace,

But everyone searches for happiness

All of us need happiness around the world



The poet lives in Toronto, Canada







