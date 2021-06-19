

A Mango but a gift

'Just a bit, don't move,' Siam uttered as he extended his arm towards the mango hanging from the branch.

Siam's weight made the soles of his shoes cut through Sajid's shoulders. His knees buckled. He wavered on the spot.

The next moment the two juveniles had clattered to the ground.

'I almost got the mango.' said Siam.

'My shoulders were hurting a lot,' Sajid said as he rubbed his shoulders. He pulled his collar to his side and a fine imprint of soles became visible on his shoulders, shaded and bordered with red.

'I'm sorry,' said Siam.

Sajid averted his face.

Siam felt his head hang low with regret. His eyes shifted to the ground.

Suddenly, he sensed a fleshy mass on his scalp, and the next moment the sensation was gone. He peeked to view a yellowish-green ripe mango contrasting magnificently against the earth. As soon as Siam was about to look at Sajid with a smile, his smile disappeared as quickly as it had appeared. It was because Sajid was not there anymore. In fact, Sajid was nowhere around Siam's house.

Siam strongly felt the necessity to give the mango to Sajid, who might have gone home. Siam picked up the mango and went to Sajid's place. Sajid's brother was dusting the balcony.

' Is Sajid here? '

' No. He went to play some time ago. '

' Yeah. He was with me at our house. But...

'Oh, you had a misunderstanding between yourselves? ' Sajid's brother cut off, and continued,' Then he must have become a bit upset and so went off to some other friend's place. When you find him, tell him to get home before it gets dark. '

Siam now went to Sifat' s house. Sifat and Feham were making paper planes on the balcony.

'Is Sajid here?'

'No. You can make planes with us if you want.'

'You're really nice, but probably some other day.'

Siam's stomach grumbled. He paid no heed to it, and made his way to Dihan's place.

Siam could hear voices inside, and saw sandals at the door. They probably had guests. Dihan appeared at the door, holding his baby brother's hand. It was unlikely that Sajid was there, but there was no problem in asking.

' Is here Sajid here? '

' No, actually... '

'Dihan!' Dihan's mother called him.

'Actually, we've got guests. Quite busy. Sorry. '

' It's okay. '

The hunger became quite painful now, but he ignored the feeling. The light intensity was decreasing with the arrival of afternoon. The Azan for ' Asr wafted into his ears from a far away mosque. Siam became alerted, and went as fast as his legs would carry him.

After some time, he heard the babbling sound of the lake. It looked picturesque, backguarded by the green trees and the sky mingled with blue and orange. However, the sound of the lake seemed more like spectators cheering at a winner in a sporting event; for some reason.

There was Sirat's house some paces away, but much closer to Siam was Sajid; his eyes wide and fixed upon Siam, his mouth gaping.

Siam reached out his hand which had the mango enclosed within it by the fingers.

' H-how'd you get it? ' Sajid gasped, taking the mango.

' It fell on my head,' Siam chuckled.

'You were searching for me the whole time? To give me the mango?'

Siam grinned. Sirat came at the door. Recalling something very important, Siam said quickly, 'The time for' Asr is running out. May I pray Namaz inside your house?'

'Of course,' Sirat replied, and stepped aside to let him enter.

When Siam was about to leave, Sajid asked, 'Wait, have you eaten lunch?'

'No, but have you?'

'Yeah. I was here the whole time.'

Sirat tugged at Siam's arm,' Leave after meal, ' he said.

' You're really nice, but it's getting dark. We should get home quickly or our parents will worry. '

Siam and Sajid strolled ahead for a few paces. Sajid stuffed the mango into Siam' s hand. 'You should eat something.'

'You're really nice but I've given it to you as a gift, so I shouldn't take it back. No problem, home is not too far.' Siam shoved the mango back to Sajid's hand. 'Oh-ho I forgot to ask, how are your shoulders now?'

'The shoulder ache is gone,' Sajid pulled his collar to his side again, 'so has the scar.'

Siam felt thankful.

'You said sorry to me; I shouldn't have left like that. I'm sorry too.'

'It's okay, Sajid.'

Arm in arm, they were heading towards home.



The writer is an A-level student, Maple Leaf International School









