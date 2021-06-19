Norway's football clubs to vote on Qatar World Cup boycott

OSLO, JUNE 18: Will Norwegian football star Erling Braut Haaland stay home or play on what fans have dubbed a "cemetery?" This Sunday, a meeting of Norway's football community will decide whether to boycott next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Under pressure from grassroots activists the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) has decided to hold an extraordinary congress to decide on whether to pass up football's showpiece event all together.

The games on the pitches in the Middle Eastern emirate will "unfortunately be like playing on a cemetery," according to Ole Kristian Sandvik, spokesman of the Norwegian Supporters Alliance (NSA), invoking a commonly used metaphor among opponents of Norway's participation.

Norway, which has not qualified for a major international competition since Euro 2000, is currently fourth in its World Cup qualifying group behind Turkey, the Netherlands and Montenegro.

So while qualification seems an uphill task, the result of the vote could have an impact on whether Norway and its young star Haaland -- one of the rising stars of world football -- continue to play qualifying matches. -AFP