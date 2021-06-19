Tearful Ramos says he wanted to stay at Real

MADRID, JUNE 18: Sergio Ramos has claimed he is only leaving Real Madrid because the club withdrew their offer of a new contract, as the defender bid an emotional farewell on Thursday after 16 years.

Ramos said in a press conference he had pushed for a two-year contract extension and when he decided to accept one extra year, the club told his agent and brother "about a week ago" the offer had expired.

The 35-year-old, who will become a free agent on July 1, gave no indication as to where he will play next, although he ruled out joining Barcelona. He also said he was "not contemplating" a return to Sevilla. Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla for 27 million euros in 2005 and went on to become one of the club's greatest ever players, playing 671 games and winning 22 titles, including five in La Liga and four in the Champions League. -AFP







