Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home Sports

Tearful Ramos says he wanted to stay at Real

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

MADRID, JUNE 18: Sergio Ramos has claimed he is only leaving Real Madrid because the club withdrew their offer of a new contract, as the defender bid an emotional farewell on Thursday after 16 years.
Ramos said in a press conference he had pushed for a two-year contract extension and when he decided to accept one extra year, the club told his agent and brother "about a week ago" the offer had expired.
The 35-year-old, who will become a free agent on July 1, gave no indication as to where he will play next, although he ruled out joining Barcelona. He also said he was "not contemplating" a return to Sevilla.  Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla for 27 million euros in 2005 and went on to become one of the club's greatest ever players, playing 671 games and winning 22 titles, including five in La Liga and four in the Champions League.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Norway's football clubs to vote on Qatar World Cup boycott
Rafael Nadal, Osaka in Wimbledon withdrawals
Tearful Ramos says he wanted to stay at Real
Germany desperate for more cutting edge against Portugal
Neymar inspires Brazil into Copa quarters
Belgium spoil Eriksen tribute with comeback win over Denmark
2nd round of women's football begins Sunday
BFF condoles death of Dr Shamim Akter


Latest News
Lockdown in Bogura municipality from Saturday midnight
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency
3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained
27 miners killed in Peru bus accident
Iran set to announce winner of presidential election
Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident
11 die in Khulna Hospital COVID unit in 24hrs
Chuadanga reports 76 more Covid cases
Cop killed as unidentified vehicle hits bicycle in Dhanmondi
Country starts administering Sinopharm's vaccine
Most Read News
Lightning kills two farmers in Sirajganj
Stolen child among three found dead in three dists
Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island
Cox’s Bazar WAQF Dev body meet held
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurating Digital Media Lab
Arsenic pollution: An overview
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
‘Mother, I want to live,’ Pori Moni tells PM
Eliminating child labour
Country in alarming state as C-19 deaths keep rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft