Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home Sports

Neymar inspires Brazil into Copa quarters

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

Brazil's Neymar (C) struggles for the ball with Venezuela's Fernando Aristeguieta and Bernaldo Manzano (R) during their Conmebol Copa America 2021 football tournament group phase match at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on June 13, 2021. photo: AFP

Brazil's Neymar (C) struggles for the ball with Venezuela's Fernando Aristeguieta and Bernaldo Manzano (R) during their Conmebol Copa America 2021 football tournament group phase match at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on June 13, 2021. photo: AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO, JUNE 18: A tearful Neymar inspired hosts Brazil to become the first side to qualify for the Copa America knock-out stages following a 4-0 win over Peru in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.
Goals from Alex Sandro, Neymar, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison gave the holders a ninth straight win and a perfect six points from two games in Group B as Peru dropped to the bottom.
There was little between the two sides in the first half but Brazil's greater quality made the difference after the break as talisman Neymar inspired them to an ultimately comfortable victory.
"It's emotional for me because many things happened in these last two years that were difficult, complicated," said Neymar as the tears flowed.
Two years ago he missed Brazil's Copa triumph on home soil through injury, although before the tournament began he was accused of rape, a case that was dismissed over a lack of evidence.
His 68th goal in 107 games for his country took him to within nine of the record set by Brazil great Pele.
"It's an honor for me to be part of the Brazilian national team history. To be honest, my dream was always to play for the Selecao, to wear this jersey. I never imagined achieving these numbers."
It took Brazil 10 minutes to get a shot on goal, and when they did it came from the unlikely boot of defensive midfielder Fred, who fired over.
A minute later the Selecao were in front as Everton's cross from the left skimmed off a Peru head and landed at the feet of Gabriel Jesus at the back post. The Manchester City forward picked out Alex Sandro arriving unmarked six yards out to fire home.
Fabinho was next to test his sights but fizzed a drive from 25 yards just wide.
It was a cagey affair, with Peru enjoying the greater possession but neither side really threatened again until the stroke of halftime when Alex Sandro shot over from the edge of the box.
After the break, Brazil continued to create the better chances as rightback Danilo got forward to lash a half-volley wide from the edge of the area.
Brazil thought they had a penalty on the hour mark when Neymar tumbled in the box under pressure from Renato Tapia, but as the Paris Saint-Germain star waited to take the spot kick, Argentine referee Patricio Loustau went over to check the pitchside monitor and reversed his decision.
Neymar didn't have to wait long for his chance to score, as Peru turned over possession in midfield on 68 minutes and Fred played the ball into the striker, who turned quickly to fire low past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese from 20 yards.
The hosts started to play with freedom and substitute Richarlison brought a fine save out of Gallese after he was set up by Neymar, who later shot wide.
Peru should have got back into it 12 minutes from time but Luis Abram and Alex Valera both contrived to miss an open goal from inside the six-yard box.
Neymar and substitute Roberto Firmino had chances to wrap up the win but the third goal finally came a minute from time as Richarlison teed up another substitute in Everton Ribeiro to tap home from six yards out.
And Richarlison got the goal his fine cameo deserved in stoppage time.
Venezuela held out under intense pressure in a fractious local derby against Colombia to secure their first point at the Copa America after a 0-0 draw in Goiania.
Goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez made a string of fine saves, particularly in the closing stages, to keep out the Colombians, who saw a late Miguel Borja goal ruled out for offside.
Colombia also finished the game with 10 men after Luis Diaz was sent off deep into injury time.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Norway's football clubs to vote on Qatar World Cup boycott
Rafael Nadal, Osaka in Wimbledon withdrawals
Tearful Ramos says he wanted to stay at Real
Germany desperate for more cutting edge against Portugal
Neymar inspires Brazil into Copa quarters
Belgium spoil Eriksen tribute with comeback win over Denmark
2nd round of women's football begins Sunday
BFF condoles death of Dr Shamim Akter


Latest News
Lockdown in Bogura municipality from Saturday midnight
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency
3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained
27 miners killed in Peru bus accident
Iran set to announce winner of presidential election
Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident
11 die in Khulna Hospital COVID unit in 24hrs
Chuadanga reports 76 more Covid cases
Cop killed as unidentified vehicle hits bicycle in Dhanmondi
Country starts administering Sinopharm's vaccine
Most Read News
Lightning kills two farmers in Sirajganj
Stolen child among three found dead in three dists
Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island
Cox’s Bazar WAQF Dev body meet held
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurating Digital Media Lab
Arsenic pollution: An overview
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
‘Mother, I want to live,’ Pori Moni tells PM
Eliminating child labour
Country in alarming state as C-19 deaths keep rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft