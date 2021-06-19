2nd round of women's football begins Sunday

The second round of Women's Football League begins from Sunday (June 20) three days after the second players' registration window concluded on Wednesday last.

Holders Bashundhara Kings did not lose any points in the first round of the eight-team league. They maintained the top slot in the league table with 21 points after winning all their seven matches while Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club, the new team of the league, stand behind the holders with 18 points playing the same number of matches.

Nasrin Sporting Club placed at third position with 10 points while FC Brahmanbaria stand at fourth position with nine points.

Although the title fight among the teams has been in one-sided after the conclusion of first round but, the individual fight is quite competitive this time.

In the last league, prolific striker Sabina Khatun of Bashundhara Kings, won the 'Golden Boot' award with 35 goals in the last league while her teammate Krishna Rani Sarkar scored 22 goals.

But, now this time Krishna Rani surpassed Sabina in the first round of the league. Before the start of the second leg, Krishna scored 17 goals and Sabina netted 10 goals. -BSS









