Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home Sports

2nd round of women's football begins Sunday

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

The second round of Women's Football League begins from Sunday (June 20) three days after the second players' registration window concluded on Wednesday last.
Holders Bashundhara Kings did not lose any points in the first round of the eight-team league. They maintained the top slot in the league table with 21 points after winning all their seven matches while Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club, the new team of the league, stand behind the holders with 18 points playing the same number of matches.
Nasrin Sporting Club placed at third position with 10 points while FC Brahmanbaria stand at fourth position with nine points.
Although the title fight among the teams has been in one-sided after the conclusion of first round but, the individual fight is quite competitive this time.
In the last league, prolific striker Sabina Khatun of Bashundhara Kings, won the 'Golden Boot' award with 35 goals in the last league while her teammate Krishna Rani Sarkar scored 22 goals.
But, now this time Krishna Rani surpassed Sabina in the first round of the league. Before the start of the second leg, Krishna scored 17 goals and Sabina netted 10 goals.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Norway's football clubs to vote on Qatar World Cup boycott
Rafael Nadal, Osaka in Wimbledon withdrawals
Tearful Ramos says he wanted to stay at Real
Germany desperate for more cutting edge against Portugal
Neymar inspires Brazil into Copa quarters
Belgium spoil Eriksen tribute with comeback win over Denmark
2nd round of women's football begins Sunday
BFF condoles death of Dr Shamim Akter


Latest News
Lockdown in Bogura municipality from Saturday midnight
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency
3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained
27 miners killed in Peru bus accident
Iran set to announce winner of presidential election
Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident
11 die in Khulna Hospital COVID unit in 24hrs
Chuadanga reports 76 more Covid cases
Cop killed as unidentified vehicle hits bicycle in Dhanmondi
Country starts administering Sinopharm's vaccine
Most Read News
Lightning kills two farmers in Sirajganj
Stolen child among three found dead in three dists
Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island
Cox’s Bazar WAQF Dev body meet held
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurating Digital Media Lab
Arsenic pollution: An overview
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
‘Mother, I want to live,’ Pori Moni tells PM
Eliminating child labour
Country in alarming state as C-19 deaths keep rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft