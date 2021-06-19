BFF condoles death of Dr Shamim Akter

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Dr Shamim Akter, chairman of women's games development committee of Abahani Limited, said a BFF press release on Friday.

Shamim Akter passed away on June 15 last due to old age complications at his residence in Savar at the age of 74.

He left behind his wife, two sons and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

In a condolence message, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, general secretary, standing committee, officials and employees expressed deep shock at the death of Shamim and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family. -BSS





