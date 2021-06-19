Video
Home Sports

SL coach Arthur says focus on England despite contract row

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

LONDON, JUNE 18: Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur has insisted the contract dispute which threatened to derail his side's tour of England has "not been on the radar" since the squad's arrival this month.
The 24-strong group of cricketers agreed to play three Twenty20 internationals and a further three one-day internationals against 50-over world champions England on temporary deals after a dispute over their contractual arrangements escalated while they were in Sri Lanka.
The argument revolved around a new pay and incentive scheme, which was being introduced at a time when the number of central contracts were being cut compared to last year's tally.
But Arthur told a conference call on Thursday: "We have not mentioned it at all. It has not been on the radar.
"Since we have been here, it has just been cricket, cricket, cricket," the much-travelled South African coach added from Sri Lanka's base at Old Trafford in Manchester.
"Everybody has been mature enough to put it on the back-burner and realise why we're here so it has not been a distraction. It has not been an issue as far as I know."    -AFP


