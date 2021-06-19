Exciting final on cards

As a host the Hampshire Cricket can't wait more to stage the first ever ICC World Test Championship final.

"We anticipate an exciting match between the World's best two Test Match playing nations (India and New Zealand) on an excellent cricket pitch", Rod Bransgrove, the CEO at the Ageas Bowl said exclusively over the telephone on the eve of the match.

"I am very happy and honoured to be staging the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final at the Hampshire Bowl. We are very excited to be displaying our amazing stadium to the World".

"Due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government, we are permitted only 4,000 spectators in the stadium but the match will be televised live around the cricketing world", he adds. .

"Our principal focus is to ensure the safety of all players, officials, guests and spectators and our staff have been engaged with ICC and ECB to assure this", he further added.

"We will do all we can to ensure that our Hilton Hotel provides a secure and enjoyable experience for both teams and all others in the secure "bubble"", he concluded.







