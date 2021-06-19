Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home Sports

Exciting final on cards

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
BIPIN DANI 

As a host the Hampshire Cricket can't wait more to stage the first ever ICC World Test Championship final.
"We anticipate an exciting match between the World's best two Test Match playing nations (India and New Zealand) on an excellent cricket pitch", Rod Bransgrove, the CEO at the Ageas Bowl said exclusively over the telephone on the eve of the match.
"I am very happy and honoured to be staging the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final at the Hampshire Bowl. We are very excited to be displaying our amazing stadium to the World".
"Due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government, we are permitted only 4,000 spectators in the stadium but the match will be televised live around the cricketing world", he adds. .
"Our principal focus is to ensure the safety of all players, officials, guests and spectators and our staff have been engaged with ICC and ECB to assure this", he further added.
"We will do all we can to ensure that our Hilton Hotel provides a secure and enjoyable experience for both teams and all others in the secure "bubble"", he concluded.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Norway's football clubs to vote on Qatar World Cup boycott
Rafael Nadal, Osaka in Wimbledon withdrawals
Tearful Ramos says he wanted to stay at Real
Germany desperate for more cutting edge against Portugal
Neymar inspires Brazil into Copa quarters
Belgium spoil Eriksen tribute with comeback win over Denmark
2nd round of women's football begins Sunday
BFF condoles death of Dr Shamim Akter


Latest News
Lockdown in Bogura municipality from Saturday midnight
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency
3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli
27 miners killed in Peru bus accident
Iran set to announce winner of presidential election
Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident
11 die in Khulna Hospital COVID unit in 24hrs
Chuadanga reports 76 more Covid cases
Cop killed as unidentified vehicle hits bicycle in Dhanmondi
Country starts administering Sinopharm's vaccine
Most Read News
Lightning kills two farmers in Sirajganj
Stolen child among three found dead in three dists
Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island
Cox’s Bazar WAQF Dev body meet held
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurating Digital Media Lab
Arsenic pollution: An overview
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
‘Mother, I want to live,’ Pori Moni tells PM
Eliminating child labour
Country in alarming state as C-19 deaths keep rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft