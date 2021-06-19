US SC upholds Obamacare, preserves health care for millions

WASHINGTON, June 18: The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a bid by Republican-led states to overturn Obamacare, safeguarding the health insurance of millions with the coronavirus pandemic still a threat in much of America.

In a 7-2 decision, the nation's highest court upheld the Affordable Care Act (ACA), former president Barack Obama's signature health care program, ruling that Texas and the other 17 states did not have standing in the case.

President Joe Biden, who was Obama's vice president when the ACA was enacted, called the court ruling "a big win for the American people" and those "who were in immediate danger of losing their health care in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic."

"With millions of people relying on the Affordable Care Act for coverage, it remains, as ever, a BFD," Biden said.

"BFD" is a reference to a comment Biden whispered into Obama's ear at the 2010 ACA signing ceremony, when he said: "This is a big fucking deal." The remark was picked up by live microphones.

Obama said the court ruling "reaffirms what we have long known to be true: the Affordable Care Act is here to stay." -AFP





