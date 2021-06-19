UN set to call for halt of arms to Myanmar

NEW YORK, June 18: The United Nations General Assembly is set on Friday (Jun 17) to call for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urge the military to respect November election results and release political detainees, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi, diplomats said.

Western states have been pushing the 193-member body to consider a draft resolution, but it was postponed at the last minute in a bid to win more support, including from nine Southeast Asian nations.

It was not immediately clear if any countries would call for a vote on the draft General Assembly resolution or if it would be adopted by consensus. Diplomats said the text had enough support to pass if put to a vote. An initial draft resolution included stronger language calling for an arms embargo on Myanmar. -REUTERS



















