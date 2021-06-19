Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home News

UN set to call for halt of arms to Myanmar

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW YORK, June 18: The United Nations General Assembly is set on Friday (Jun 17)  to call for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urge the military to respect November election results and release political detainees, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi, diplomats said.
Western states have been pushing the 193-member body to consider a draft resolution, but it was postponed at the last minute in a bid to win more support, including from nine Southeast Asian nations.
It was not immediately clear if any countries would call for a vote on the draft General Assembly resolution or if it would be adopted by consensus. Diplomats said the text had enough support to pass if put to a vote. An initial draft resolution included stronger language calling for an arms embargo on Myanmar.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden gifts Putin pair of iconic American-made aviators
US SC upholds Obamacare, preserves health care for millions
One killed, dozen injured in US drive-by shooting spree
Biden signs bill creating Juneteenth holiday
UN set to call for halt of arms to Myanmar
5G mobile subscriptions to cross 580m globally at year end : Report
Dhaka, Seoul identify 3 sectors for more co-op
Emirates airline posts $5.5b annual loss, first in over 30yrs


Latest News
Lockdown in Bogura municipality from Saturday midnight
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency
3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli
27 miners killed in Peru bus accident
Iran set to announce winner of presidential election
Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident
11 die in Khulna Hospital COVID unit in 24hrs
Chuadanga reports 76 more Covid cases
Cop killed as unidentified vehicle hits bicycle in Dhanmondi
Country starts administering Sinopharm's vaccine
Most Read News
Lightning kills two farmers in Sirajganj
Stolen child among three found dead in three dists
Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island
Cox’s Bazar WAQF Dev body meet held
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurating Digital Media Lab
Arsenic pollution: An overview
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
‘Mother, I want to live,’ Pori Moni tells PM
Eliminating child labour
Country in alarming state as C-19 deaths keep rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft