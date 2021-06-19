BNP leader Nipun Roy freed on bail

BNP executive committee member Nipun Roy was released from jail on bail on Friday, nearly two and a half months after her arrest.

She walked out of the Keraniganj Central Jail around 1pm after the bail order reached the jail authorities, said her father and BNP vice chairman Netai Roy Chowdhury.

Party leaders and workers and relatives greeted her with flowers as she came out of the jail. She went back home right from there.

On March 28, Nipun was arrested by a team of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) from her Rayerbazar residence on charge of conspiracy to carry out sabotage by torching buses during Hefazat-e-Islam's shutdown.

Later, two cases were filed against her with Jatrabari and Hazaribagh police stations.

On June 16, the High Court granted ad-interim bail to the BNP leader in the two cases, clearing the way of her release from jail.

Nipun is the daughter-in-law of BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy. -UNB