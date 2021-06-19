DU students to register online for admission, exams

Honours and Master's students of Dhaka University (DU) will now be able to fill up forms of admission and various examinations through online.

The university authorities at a meeting on Thursday took the decision to start the online form fill-up procedure from June 21, says a notification signed by DU Public Relations Office Director Mahmood Alam.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman chaired the meeting at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom.

The meeting decided to waive the late admission fees for the students in view of the coronavirus situation, the notification said.

Besides, the students' dues other than the admission and examination fees will be collected after the examinations.

Meanwhile, several departments and institutes have published examination schedules and asked the students to pay all the dues including hall union fee, university union fee, hall sports fee, university sports fee, library development fee, transport fare, examination hall fees, lab fee and residential hall fees.

Students have demanded waiver of these fees as they did not avail the facilities like staying at halls and using university transport during the closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Pro-VC) (Administration) Prof Md Samad, Pro VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, deans and teachers of different faculties were present in the meeting.



