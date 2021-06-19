2 Dhaka Bank officials held as Tk 3.77cr goes missing



Locals gather in front of the Bangshal Branch of Dhaka Bank after the news of arrest of its two officials for their involvement in embezzling Tk 2 crore. The photo was taken on Friday. photo : Observer

"The manager of the bank complained to us on Thursday night that their cash in-charge had removed Tk 3 crore 77 lakh and 66 thousand from the vault of the bank branch," Bangshal Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Mir Rezaul Islam told the Daily Observer.

"The internal audit of the bank branch identified the fraudulence and Refazul Haque, cash-in-charge of the bank's Bangshal branch, and Emran Ahmed, manager (operations), were arrested on the basis of the bank authorities' allegations," he added.

Masum Billah, duty officer of Bangshal Police Station, said no case has been filed in this regard yet.

"The case will go to the Anti-Corruption Commission [ACC] and we will hand over the two accused to the ACC. Eventually the ACC will investigate the matter," he added.

Earlier an IT officer of Dutch Bangla Bank was accused of misappropriating Tk 2.56 crore through 1383 transactions in 638 accounts in three years.

This incident was also caught in the audit of the bank. But by then the main culprit of the incident went into hiding.







Police arrested two officials of Dhaka Bank's Bangshal branch as Tk 3.77cr went missing from the vault."The manager of the bank complained to us on Thursday night that their cash in-charge had removed Tk 3 crore 77 lakh and 66 thousand from the vault of the bank branch," Bangshal Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Mir Rezaul Islam told the Daily Observer."The internal audit of the bank branch identified the fraudulence and Refazul Haque, cash-in-charge of the bank's Bangshal branch, and Emran Ahmed, manager (operations), were arrested on the basis of the bank authorities' allegations," he added.Masum Billah, duty officer of Bangshal Police Station, said no case has been filed in this regard yet."The case will go to the Anti-Corruption Commission [ACC] and we will hand over the two accused to the ACC. Eventually the ACC will investigate the matter," he added.Earlier an IT officer of Dutch Bangla Bank was accused of misappropriating Tk 2.56 crore through 1383 transactions in 638 accounts in three years.This incident was also caught in the audit of the bank. But by then the main culprit of the incident went into hiding.