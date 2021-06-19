Chattogram ACC identifies 55310 illegal NIDs

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 18: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Chattogram has identified a total of 55310 NID illegally sanctioned to people, including Rohingyas.

Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) of ACC Sharifuddin told the Daily Observer that 50,000 NID had been sanctioned to Rohingyas alone since 2015.

Sharifuddin said a total of 18 cases had so far been filed against nearly 200 persons including the EC officials and staffs, people's representatives, lawyers, police and Rohingyas.

He said, 12 cases were filed in April and 6 in June this year. He also claimed that more than 12 cases had remained pending for filing.

Sharifuddin alleged that five laptops of the Chattogram Election Commission office had been missing since 2015.

Those NID had been issued from the missing laptops, Sharif disclosed, adding that a total of four persons had so far been arrested.

The arrestees are Javed Kaiser Muhammad Nobel, Ward Councilor of Cox's Bazar

Pourashava, Mizanur Rahman, Rafiqul Islam and Didarul Alam.

Meanwhile, the head office of ACC had transferred Deputy Assistant Commissioner Sharfiuddin to Patuakhali in an order issued on June 16.

Since 2019, Sahrifuddin has been investigating the Rohingya NID forgery. His sudden transfer may hamper the ongoing investigation of the cases on NID forgery.

In September 2019 Anti-Corruption Commission approved a regular investigation into the allegations of providing fake NIDs to Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Chattogram.

The EC had sold off a few unserviceable computers in 2007-2008 before five laptops went missing from its offices, according to officials.

The forgery ring got hold of at least two of those laptops, believe the investigators.

Police arrested Joynal Abedin, office assistant in Chattogram Regional Election Commission Office in November 2019 on charges of including Rohingya refugees in the electoral roll of Cox's Bazar. One of the missing laptops was also recovered from Joynal.

Following the tip-off from Joynal, police arrested Mostafa Farook, another temporary employee of the EC, who worked as a technical support staff for updating the voter list at the Boalkhali Upazila Election Commission Office.

The second laptop was found in his possession.





