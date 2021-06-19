Bangladesh elected FAO Council member

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Council from the Asia Region for the term 2022-2024.

The election was held during the 42nd Session of the UN agency on Thursday with the participation of 183 member states, said a press release on Friday.

Bangladesh with other council members will now lead the organization at both policy and executive level for three years.

The ongoing 42nd session of the FAO conference, held on a virtual platform from the FAO headquarters in Rome, is being attended by an eight-member Bangladesh delegation led by Agricultural Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.

The delegation also includes Agricultural Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam and Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative to FAO Md Shameem Ahsan.

Bangladesh Embassy in Rome actively worked to obtain support in favour of Dhaka during the election.

Meanwhile, Dhaka is going to host the 36th Asia and the Pacific Regional Conference of FAO in March next year, which is expected to be attended by ministerial delegates from 46 member countries of the region.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has agreed to inaugurate the conference which Bangladesh is going to host for the first time, said the release.

The FAO is the specialised agency of the UN that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.







