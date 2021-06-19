Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home Back Page

Bangladesh elected FAO Council member

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Council from the Asia Region for the term 2022-2024.
The election was held during the 42nd Session of the UN agency on Thursday with the participation of 183 member states, said a press release on Friday.
Bangladesh with other council members will now lead the organization at both policy and executive level for three years.
The ongoing 42nd session of the FAO conference, held on a virtual platform from the FAO headquarters in Rome, is being attended by an eight-member Bangladesh delegation led by Agricultural Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.
The delegation also includes Agricultural Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam and Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative to FAO Md Shameem Ahsan.
Bangladesh Embassy in Rome actively worked to obtain support in favour of Dhaka during the election.
Meanwhile, Dhaka is going to host the 36th Asia and the Pacific Regional Conference of FAO in March next year, which is expected to be attended by ministerial delegates from 46 member countries of the region.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has agreed to inaugurate the conference which Bangladesh is going to host for the first time, said the release.
The FAO is the specialised agency of the UN that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP leader Nipun Roy freed on bail
Global Covid death count exceeds 4m
DU students to register online for admission, exams
2 Dhaka Bank officials held as Tk 3.77cr goes missing
Newly appointed Shiliguri Frontier BSF IGP Robi Gandhi visits the Zero Point
Momen calls for incentive based package for LDCs
Chattogram ACC identifies 55310 illegal NIDs
Bangladesh elected FAO Council member


Latest News
Lockdown in Bogura municipality from Saturday midnight
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency
3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli
27 miners killed in Peru bus accident
Iran set to announce winner of presidential election
Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident
11 die in Khulna Hospital COVID unit in 24hrs
Chuadanga reports 76 more Covid cases
Cop killed as unidentified vehicle hits bicycle in Dhanmondi
Country starts administering Sinopharm's vaccine
Most Read News
Lightning kills two farmers in Sirajganj
Stolen child among three found dead in three dists
Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island
Cox’s Bazar WAQF Dev body meet held
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurating Digital Media Lab
Arsenic pollution: An overview
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
‘Mother, I want to live,’ Pori Moni tells PM
Eliminating child labour
Country in alarming state as C-19 deaths keep rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft