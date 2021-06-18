DU clarification

The Dhaka University in a statement signed by DU Public Relations Office Director Mahmood Alam on Thursday clarified the much-talked about comment the DU Vice-Chancellor made at a freshers' reception at TSC in 2019 and the current university activities centring Covid-19 pandemic.

In the freshers' reception on January 27 in 2019, VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said that a cup of tea, three pieces of snacks (Singara, Somucha, Chop) at a cost of Tk 10 could only be available at DU. He claimed that, this valued meal was a pride of DU and said that this easily affordable meal could find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. This remark went viral and drew widespread criticism.

Clarifying the matter, the statement said, "The VC highlighted the history and heritage of Dhaka University. He mentioned the humane, secular and democratic values practiced on the campus. He also spoke of various glorious political and socio-cultural chapters. The glorious role of TSC also comes into play. He also talked about the common, low-cost food menu of the cafeteria and the uninterrupted service with equal facilities for all. It was later learned a journalist cut off the main part of the VC's speech and deleted the words and phrases in some cases and made a 15 to 20 second video clip viral."

"Incidentally, the Vice-Chancellor's remarks on the unprecedented low price of TSC cafeteria food menu were substantiated in an investigative report conducted by BBC Bangla," the statement further said.

Other than this, the second misleading information mentioned in the statement is that DU did not respond to the Corona epidemic situation, started Covid-19 testing too late, the lab was closed after a while again, and despite having more than a dozen RT-PCR machines in the university, it is sitting idle without rendering service at this critical moment of the country.

The university authority claimed that the Dhaka University Syndicate formed the first Covid-19 (Pandemic) Response Coordination Committee with microbiologists, genetic engineers and biochemists of the University and formally contacted the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health to prevent the corona epidemic with some specific proposals of collaboration without any delay on March 19 in 2020.

"The university did not have any dedicated hospital, lab or trained manpower for Covid-19 tests. There were a total of 3 RT-PCR machines for conducting reading and regular research activities in the labs of the three departments, the other conventional PCR machines of the university were not suitable for Covid-19 tests. However, the Covid-19 Testing Lab was set up in three weeks by bringing 3 RT-PCR machines from the departments through the committee and ensuring the biosafety in the CARS building on own initiative of the University," the statement further added.

It was inaugurated on May 5 in 2020 after getting the approval of the Department of Health. It has been run by former and current students and a few teachers of the university.

"In the last week of May, there was a shortage of manpower to run the lab during the Eid holidays and some student volunteers became infected with corona and needed to disinfect the lab to eliminate RNA contamination. In this regard, the testing activities were temporarily suspended by informing the Department of Health, but the lab was not shut," it further added.

After about ten days, testing service was started by increasing manpower again which is still ongoing.

The statement added, "The main reason for the temporary suspension of testing activities was the lack of volunteer-manpower for the management of the lab and the elimination of RNA contamination. But the issue of involvement of money comes to the fore."

Currently, the lab has been transformed into a separate lab called Biological Hazard Analysis and Health Research Laboratory for advanced research on Virology.

"Genome sequencing of viruses was also done in this lab. Dhaka University Covid-19 Testing Lab is at the forefront in terms of quality of Covid test and fast results, said the concerned officials of the Department of Health," the statement added.

The authority also acknowledged university's inability to invent vaccines /drugs or test kits by conducting basic research like Oxford University or John Hopkins University.

The statement further said some vested quarters have been trying to tarnish the image of DU and its vice chancellor for a long time. The authorities urged all to abstain from circulating misleading information and to uphold the image of DU and the dignity of its Vice-Chancellor.