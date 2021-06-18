Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Kremlin hails Putin, Biden’s commitment to arms control

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

MOSCOW, June 17: The Kremlin on Thursday welcomed the commitment of the US and Russian presidents to dialogue on "strategic stability" and arms control, a day after a historic summit of the two leaders in Geneva.
Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden issued a brief statement following their first face-to-face meeting, agreeing to start dialogue on nuclear arms control.
The administration of Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had withdrawn from a number of international accords, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia.
"Even though its a very short text, but the joint statement on strategic stability realises the special responsibility of our two countries not only to our people but to the whole world," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a radio interview on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, Russia's deputy foreign minister      Sergei Ryabkov said the rejection of the possibility of a nuclear war by the two sides was a "real success".
Since the extension of the New START nuclear treaty under Biden, "this is Washington's second step in restoring common sense and a responsible approach to key aspects of international security," Ryabkov told Kommersant business daily.
New START is the last remaining arms reduction pact between the two nuclear states that hold more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons.
According to Ryabkov, dialogue on strategic stability between Moscow and Washington should start shortly: "it's a matter of weeks, not months".
After talks that lasted more than three hours, Putin told reporters that the meeting was "constructive", while there were still a number of divisive issues. Relations between Moscow and Washington have been at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War, raising concerns of a new arms race.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU clarification
Bangladesh 3rd most peaceful country in South Asia
Presidential vote in Iran  today
Kremlin hails Putin, Biden’s commitment to arms control
26 injured in police-JCD clashes in Mymensingh
53,340 more homeless families to get houses as PM’s gift on Sunday
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
Buriganga River water turns pitch dark with poisonous substances dumped


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft