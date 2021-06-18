Video
26 injured in police-JCD clashes in Mymensingh

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Staff Correspondent

At least 26 police personnel and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) activists were injured in separate clashes in Mymensingh on Thursday.  
JCD leaders and activists clashed with police at a function organized to mark the death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP, at Dakshin Charkalibari Dakhil Madrasa premises in Mymensingh Sadar upazila.
Mymensingh Kotwali Model Police Station OC (Investigation) Faruk Hossian, Inspector of Police
Wazed Ali and several other JCD leaders and activists were injured in the clash. The injured were admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
OC Firoz Talukder said, "JCD leaders and activists attacked the police when the police instructed them to stop the programme after the stipulated time."
"Police later fired several rounds of tear gas shells and fired blank shots to disperse them. Several policemen were injured in the incident. Additional police have been deployed to bring the situation under control," added OC Firoz Talukder.
Mymensingh South District Chhatra Dal president Mahabubur Rahman Rana claimed, police start baton charge without any provocation and fired on the JCD leaders and activists. About 26 BNP leaders and activists were injured and eight activists of JCD, the student wing of BNP, were arrest in the incident.
Protesting the Mymensingh incident, JCD staged a protest procession in front of the BNP Paltan office in the capital.
Several student activists, including police, were injured when BNP activists pelted police with brick chips in front of the BNP office in Naya Paltan. Later, police detained three BNP activists from in front of the BNP office.
BNP organizing secretary Sayed Emran Saleh Prince told the Daily Observer that the three JCD activists were arrested from the protest procession in Dhaka.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft