53,340 more homeless families to get houses as PM’s gift on Sunday



A cluster of houses at Arpara village in Haridashpur under Faridpur district are ready for handing over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to homeless people as Mujib Barsho gift. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus on Thursday at a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said as part of Sheikh Hasina's government campaign 'no one will remain homeless in Bangladesh'.

The PM is going to inaugurate the distribution of the tin-shed pucca houses virtually on Sunday.

"It is an inclusive development model which has never been implemented by anyone or any country earlier in the world. The initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has now become a social campaign," he added.

Kaikaus also said a plan is there to give another 100,000 houses to homeless and landless families by December.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over 69,904 houses to the homeless and landless families on January 23 under the first phase of the project on the occasion of Mujib Year.

House along with two-decimal land will be given free of cost to the homeless and landless people. Husband and wife of each family will get joint ownership of the house and land, according to the scheme.

Dr Kaikaus said each family is getting the assets worth some Tk 2.6 lakh, if the value of two-decimal land is on an average Tk50,000. The construction cost of every house is nearly Tk 2 lakh, while the cost of utility connectivity (electricity and gas) is some Tk10, 000.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had undertaken the Ashrayan Project in 1997, he said a total of 373,562 houses have so far been given to homeless and landless families under the Ashrayan Project run by the PMO.

On Sunday next, the highest 12,436 houses will be given in Rangpur Division, while 10,547 in Chattogram, 7,630 in Dhaka, 7,172 in Rajshahi, 37,153 in Barishal, 911 in Khulna, 2512 in Mymensingh and 1979 in Sylhet Division.

According to the lists prepared under the Ashrayan Project, the number of homeless and landless families (under class-Ka) is 293,361 in the country, while that of only homeless families (under class-Kha) is 592,261.

PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Project Director Md Mahbub Hossain and PMO Director General (Administration) Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui were present.







