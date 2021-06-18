Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

53,340 more homeless families to get houses as PM’s gift on Sunday

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260
Staff Correspondent

A cluster of houses at Arpara village in Haridashpur under Faridpur district are ready for handing over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to homeless people as Mujib Barsho gift. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A cluster of houses at Arpara village in Haridashpur under Faridpur district are ready for handing over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to homeless people as Mujib Barsho gift. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina is going to give 53,340 more houses to the landless and homeless as Mujib Year, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, gift across the country under the second phase of Ashrayan-2 Project on June 20.
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus on Thursday at a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said as part of Sheikh Hasina's government campaign 'no one will remain homeless in Bangladesh'.
The PM is going to inaugurate the distribution of the tin-shed pucca houses virtually on Sunday.
"It is an inclusive development model which has never been implemented by anyone or any country earlier in the world. The initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has now become a social campaign," he added.
Kaikaus also said a plan is there to give another 100,000 houses to homeless and landless families by December.
Earlier, Prime Minister     Sheikh Hasina handed over 69,904 houses to the homeless and landless families on January 23 under the first phase of the project on the occasion of Mujib Year.
House along with two-decimal land will be given free of cost to the homeless and landless people. Husband and wife of each family will get joint ownership of the house and land, according to the scheme.
Dr Kaikaus said each family is getting the assets worth some Tk 2.6 lakh, if the value of two-decimal land is on an average Tk50,000. The construction cost of every house is nearly Tk 2 lakh, while the cost of utility connectivity (electricity and gas) is some Tk10, 000.
Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had undertaken the Ashrayan Project in 1997, he said a total of 373,562 houses have so far been given to homeless and landless families under the Ashrayan Project run by the PMO.
On Sunday next, the highest 12,436 houses will be given in Rangpur Division, while 10,547 in Chattogram, 7,630 in Dhaka, 7,172 in Rajshahi, 37,153 in Barishal, 911 in Khulna, 2512 in Mymensingh and 1979 in Sylhet Division.
According to the lists prepared under the Ashrayan Project, the number of homeless and landless families (under class-Ka) is 293,361 in the country, while that of only homeless families (under class-Kha) is 592,261.
PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Project Director Md Mahbub Hossain and PMO Director General (Administration) Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU clarification
Bangladesh 3rd most peaceful country in South Asia
Presidential vote in Iran  today
Kremlin hails Putin, Biden’s commitment to arms control
26 injured in police-JCD clashes in Mymensingh
53,340 more homeless families to get houses as PM’s gift on Sunday
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
Buriganga River water turns pitch dark with poisonous substances dumped


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft